Labor, business groups debate proposed minimum wage hike

“It’s those small businesses that offer those starting people the best opportunities and the best education, and take an interest in their workers,” said Bridger Mahlum, a lobbyist for the Chamber. “Artificially raising that minimum wage puts those small businesses at a disadvantage.”

He added that business owners are also not just burdened by the need to pay workers more if the minimum wage is hiked, but they would also have to shell out more money for payroll taxes, unemployment insurance and workers’ compensation.

Sen. Cydnie Boland, D-Great Falls, noted that despite the business community’s long-standing resistance to minimum wage increases, she didn’t see any other compelling solutions to help workers unable to make ends meet without public assistance.

“The low wage issue has been around for years, and nothing seems to be changing,” Boland said. “We’re not moving forward and people are falling behind … How can we get our workers out of this never-ending cycle that they’re in?”

The committee did not take any immediate action on the bill.

