Knudsen names senior staff to AG administration

Senior policy adviser: Stephanie Cote , who on Tuesday was named as administrator of the DOJ's Central Services Division and Knudsen's transition coordinator after his election win, has served in the same senior policy adviser role for the Montana Secretary of State and Montana State Auditor. Cote owns a consulting business and serves on the board of directors for a nonprofit organization.

Solicitor general: David Dewhirst , who most recently served as a law clerk to Judge Lawrence VanDyke of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. He previously worked as principal deputy general counsel for the U.S. Department of Commerce and chief litigation counsel for the Freedom Foundation, a free-market conservative think tank. Dewhirst also worked as a law clerk for the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee.

Legislative liaison: Alan Doane, a former four-term state representative from Glendive who served as House majority whip and chairman of the House Judiciary Committee. His last year in the Legislature was 2019, during which he sought to scale back an unlimited time-frame for molestation claims to be reported to authorities, for concerns about the flood of claims that would rush the court system. Ultimately Doane worked with lawmakers to pass a bill that eliminated the statute of limitations on child sex abuse for criminal cases, and in civil cases the age was lifted from 21 to 27 for victims to file lawsuits against their abusers. The bill also opened a one-year window for victims to file lawsuits against their abuser despite any statutory restrictions.