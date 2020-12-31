Knudsen names senior staff to AG administration

Montana Republican Attorney General-elect Austin Knudsen on Thursday named several senior-level staff in his upcoming administration.
Thursday's announcement follows Knudsen's release earlier this week of the Montana Department of Justice division administrators. Major Steve Lavin of the Kalispell division of the Montana Highway Patrol was announced as the new chief of that division Dec. 16.
The list of senior officials in Knudsen's Department of Justice draws from former legislators, staff for past Republican officials and those with experience from other state agencies. Four of the nine senior officials named in Thursday's release were members of Knudsen's transition team. Knudsen will be sworn into office Jan. 4, replacing two-term Republican Attorney General Tim Fox.
“I look forward to working alongside this talented group of exceptional leaders,” Knudsen said in a press release. “The diverse backgrounds and depth of experience of our leadership team will serve the Department of Justice and the people of Montana well.”
Senior policy adviser: Stephanie Cote, who on Tuesday was named as administrator of the DOJ's Central Services Division and Knudsen's transition coordinator after his election win, has served in the same senior policy adviser role for the Montana Secretary of State and Montana State Auditor. Cote owns a consulting business and serves on the board of directors for a nonprofit organization.
Solicitor general: David Dewhirst, who most recently served as a law clerk to Judge Lawrence VanDyke of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. He previously worked as principal deputy general counsel for the U.S. Department of Commerce and chief litigation counsel for the Freedom Foundation, a free-market conservative think tank. Dewhirst also worked as a law clerk for the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee.
Legislative liaison: Alan Doane, a former four-term state representative from Glendive who served as House majority whip and chairman of the House Judiciary Committee. His last year in the Legislature was 2019, during which he sought to scale back an unlimited time-frame for molestation claims to be reported to authorities, for concerns about the flood of claims that would rush the court system. Ultimately Doane worked with lawmakers to pass a bill that eliminated the statute of limitations on child sex abuse for criminal cases, and in civil cases the age was lifted from 21 to 27 for victims to file lawsuits against their abusers. The bill also opened a one-year window for victims to file lawsuits against their abuser despite any statutory restrictions.
Senior adviser: Jake Eaton, chairman of Knudsen's transition team and political consultant who most recently worked as chief strategist for Kndusen's Attorney General campaign. He also served as campaign manager for Gov.-elect Greg Gianforte. Eaton is a combat veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom and serves on the board of directors for several nonprofit organizations.
Chief Deputy Attorney General: Kris Hansen has served as the deputy state auditor and chief legal counsel under State Auditor Matt Rosendale since 2017. Prior to working in the State Auditor's office, Hansen was a Republican member of the state Senate from 2014 to 2016. Hansen was chief deputy county attorney in Hill County and worked in private practice. She is a Montana National Guard veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2008-2009 and served a tour with the Central Intelligence Agency in Mogadishu, Somalia in 1993-1994.
Communications director: Kyler Nierison, former communications and public policy staffer for former U.S. Rep. Denny Rehberg, U.S. Sen. Steve Daines and New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez.
Chief legal counsel: Derek Oestreicher, an attorney with experience in both the public and private sectors, has served as elections director for the Montana Secretary of State, legal policy adviser for the Commissioner of Securities and Insurance and as the Election Day operations manager for the Montana Republican Party.
Chief of staff: Will Selph, also a member of the Knudsen transition team, has worked in several senior-level positions for statewide elected officials in Montana and with former U.S. Rep. Denny Rehberg. Selph was the senior adviser to Knudsen's Attorney General campaign.
Policy adviser: Alex Sterhan was the Eastern Montana district director for former U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke and senior level policy adviser to the Department of Interior at the Bureau of Reclamation.