Knudsen leads AGs in Keystone pipeline pleas

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen on Tuesday submitted a letter co-signed by 13 other attorneys general calling on President Joe Biden to reinstate the permit for the controversial Keystone XL pipeline.

The letter included a warning that the Republican officials are reviewing their legal options if Biden, a Democrat, doesn't reconsider revoking the permit.

The letter sent Tuesday argued moving away from the pipeline's construction could displace thousands of workers and increase reliance on foreign energy.

"Your decision will result in devastating damage to many of our states and local communities," Knudsen wrote in the letter, which bears his office's letterhead.

"Please be aware that the states are reviewing available legal options to protect our residents and sovereign interests. In the meantime, we urge you to reconsider your decision to impose crippling economic injuries on states, communities, families and workers across the country."

The attorneys general vented frustrations in the letter than Biden did not consult with the states before making the unilateral decision.