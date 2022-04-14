Knudsen joins lawsuit to keep immigration policy in place

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen on Thursday joined a lawsuit to prevent federal officials from ending a public health rule that allows certain asylum seekers to be turned away at the southern U.S. border.

In a press release Thursday, Knudsen cited Montana's bout with illegal drugs as his footing for entering the challenge against the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's decision to end the policy.

Title 42, which the CDC said it would end in late May, is a policy that allows border officials to expel migrants in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Knudsen's office said in the press release if the policy was rescinded, the U.S. would see a "devastating" influx of illegal border crossings.

The Republican attorney general gave a nod in the release to Montana U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, a Democrat, who last week co-signed a bill to delay the policy's termination until a "comprehensive plan" to handle the flow of migrants was in place.

The lawsuit against the CDC, President Joe Biden and others was initially filed nearly two weeks ago by attorneys general in Louisiana, Arizona and Missouri. Montana was among the 18 states on Thursday that joined the lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court's Western Louisiana District.

Republican-led state governments have been fighting the Democratic Biden administration's rollback of some immigration policies. Since the policy went into effect under former Republican President Donald Trump in March 2020, migrants trying to enter the U.S. have been expelled more than 1.7 million times.

The lawsuit says the policy is “the only safety valve preventing this administration’s disastrous border policies from devolving into an unmitigated chaos and catastrophe.”

The CDC announced April 1 that it would end the policy. The government said it was already making plans to erect tents and take other steps to prepare for an expected influx of migrants.

This story contains reporting from the Associated Press.

