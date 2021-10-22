Kalispell pastor running as Republican in Montana's new House district

At the inquest into Shane Todd’s death, officials presented evidence that he had visited suicide websites on his laptop and written suicide letters to his family members and loved ones. But at the time, the Todd family told the Associated Press they believe the evidence was faked.

She said Friday said the experience gave her a firsthand glimpse into the potential danger posed by China, and reiterated that federal authorities offered her family little help after her son's death.

Todd's website emphasizes her dedication to the Second Amendment and opposition to abortion. On Friday, she added that she received a 30-day jail sentence in Los Angeles in the 1980s for her actions during a protest against an abortion clinic. She said she was charged with trespassing.

"I ended up on murder row and had a wonderful time," Todd said. "They offered to have me pay a $500 fine to get out of it, but I felt like I had to serve, and that's what I did."

Todd's campaign website lists her support for completing a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, “ending funding for critical race theory” and ensuring “that Montana’s public lands remain public.”