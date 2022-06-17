Justice Rice speaks out about legislative showdown, political extremism

A Montana Supreme Court justice told people attending a 50th anniversary celebration of the Montana Constitution that extreme polarization in society is tearing at the fabric of law. He also criticized 2021 legislative actions in which the judges and lawmakers butted heads in a subpoena showdown.

Justice Jim Rice, in a panel discussion Thursday on checks and balances among the legislative, executive and judicial branches of government, joked before giving his speech that he thought his forthcoming comments may require a warning label, like "parent discretion advised." Thursday was the last day of the two-day celebration.

“I am not a person who seeks out controversy, but sometimes controversy finds you where you are,” he said.

Rice, who served three terms in the Legislature as a Republican, is now running for reelection for a nonpartisan seat on the Montana Supreme Court. He has served on the court since being appointed by then-Gov. Judy Martz in 2001.

Much of his speech Thursday was on extremism, saying that polarization in society and “has given legs to extremism in our words and language and extremism in actions.”

“This is beyond the right of protest, even robust protest," Rice said. “It’s beyond the exercise of free speech and beyond the right to petition for the redress of grievances. These are extreme actions that undermine our institutions and tear at the fabric of the rule of law.”

He said for the first time in our nation’s history, there was not a peaceful transition of power.

“The peaceful of transition of power is a hallmark of the American system, or at least it was,” he said.

Responses to police excesses have been violent and included the destruction of private and personal property and taking over a police station, he said.

He said he has read articles expressing concerns about rising political violence nationwide and another Jan. 6 insurrection coming over a pending decision by the U.S. Supreme Court regarding Roe v. Wade.

“I wish I could say it is happening in faraway places. Now it has reached the shores of Montana and we have seen it here,” Rice said.

Rice then spoke about the 2021 legislative session in which GOP lawmakers raised concerns about internal polling of judges on pending legislation. The court contended that judges need to confer on pending bills so they can see how that legislation would impact the functions of the court.

Rice said the legislators issued a subpoena to seize, without notice, massive amounts of judicial communications and judicial emails, "on a tight-trigger timeframe, less than two days." He said the lawmakers also wanted judicial and personal communications, including personal cellphones.

He said the Supreme Court issued an order temporarily staying the subpoena until responses from the affected parties could be received. He said the Legislature and Department of Justice refused to abide by the court order and would proceed as they saw fit.

“A statewide public official said to the public the Supreme Court justices on the Montana Supreme Court are corrupt,” Rice said. “Corrupt? I don’t feel corrupt.”

Rep. Bill Mercer, R-Billings, also sat on the panel, and responded to Rice’s comments and said the public policy question is “where does the public’s right to know begin and end in respect to all the branches?”

Rice said later in his discussion that he tells legislators they overrule more of the court’s decisions “than we overrule of yours.”

He said there are lots of legislative options, but officials cannot refuse to abide by court orders. Rice challenged lawmakers' subpoena for his records in District Court and won.

The U.S. Supreme Court declined to get involved, letting the state Supreme Court’s decision stand.

As of today, the Legislature is enjoined from the Supreme Court’s judicial and personal communications, Rice said.

Rice said he was foolish and shortsighted to think that institutions would endure.

“Didn’t you think they would go on forever?” he asked the audience sitting in the House chamber.

Rice said he wondered if these institutions would be lost. It was then that he said he was hit by a brilliant thought.

“And I knew it was brilliant because of the force and clarity in which it hit me. And the thought was this: Over my dead body,” he said.

Rice, who got a standing ovation at the end of his talk, said it is the provenance of the judiciary to declare what the law is.

Mercer said there are questions as to how far does the right to know goes in respect to emails and other deliberations.

“The larger question for the future is, 'Does the right to know extend to the judicial branch and to what extent?'” Mercer asked.

He said that is an issue all sides will wrestle with in the future.

Others on the panel included Greg Petesch, former director of the Montana Legislative Council, and Anita Milanovich, general counsel for Gov. Greg Gianforte.

Chief Justice Mike McGrath spoke briefly to attendees earlier in the day.

He said the delegates at the 1972 Constitutional Convention created a document that will serve Montana another 50-100 years.

He said the people who put together the constitution over those two months made an incredible impact.

"It changed the direction of this state," he said.

McGrath said it is his contention that public support for the constitution has grown.

"Not only has the constitution been accepted by the people of Montana, but I think it is admired by the people of Montana and it enjoys a great deal of public support," he said.

You can watch the panel discussion on the Montana Public Affairs Network at https://bit.ly/3y2SKuF. The discussion is at the beginning of the recording.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

