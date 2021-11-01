 Skip to main content
Justice Department awards $6.6M to tribes, state agencies
Justice Department awards $6.6M to tribes, state agencies

The U.S. Department of Justice has awarded $6.6 million in grants to five Montana Indian tribes and two state agencies for victim services.

The DOJ announced the grants Monday. They will fund victim services including compensation payments to eligible crime victims, Montana's acting U.S. Attorney Leif Johnson stated in a press release.

The Blackfeet, Northern Cheyenne, Confederated Salish and Kootenai, Fort Peck Assiniboine and Sioux and Chippewa Cree tribes were awarded a combined $2.2 million in grants for victim services projects.

More than half of the overall grant money will go to the state Department of Corrections, which was awarded $3.7 million. The state Department of Justice will receive $609,000. Both of those awards are through the federal Victim of Crime Act to provide victim compensation.

“As we recognize November as National Native American Heritage Month, we need to support and highlight the work being done to help victims of violence, sexual assault and child abuse,” Johnson stated.

