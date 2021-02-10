Jury: Montana State Prison inmates died by suicide

Coroner's inquests are public hearings conducted by county attorneys that probe certain unattended deaths to determine by jury whether or not the death was a result of a crime. The coroner presides over the hearing like a judge in a typical court setting. They are held, for example, when someone is killed during an encounter with police or when someone at the prison dies and the circumstances don't include natural death.

In Powell County, County Attorney Kathryn McEnery said Wednesday coroner's inquests are more frequent than any other county in Montana because the 1,600-bed Montana State Prison is located here, and state law states deaths in the prison that aren't a result of a terminal illness shall receive a coroner's inquest. County Coroner Heather Gregory said Wednesday she has conducted four such inquests in a single day.

Two were were completed Wednesday, and two more are on the way, but still under investigation by the Department of Corrections, McEnery said. In 2020, McEnery reviewed 23 inmate deaths that did not spur an inquest because the inmates died of natural causes. For comparison, McEnery reviewed 12 inmate deaths in 2019. Some inquests can take place a year after the fact if the investigation is complex or if the investigation team at the prison is rerouted to focus on cases involving inmates who are still alive, McEnery said.