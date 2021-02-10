Jury: Montana State Prison inmates died by suicide

DEER LODGE — The deaths of two inmates who died in separate incidents nearly a year apart in their cells at the Montana State Prison were deemed to be suicides by a jury at the end of a pair of hearings Wednesday in Powell County District Court.
Laurence Alan Stewart, 32, was amid a sexual harassment lawsuit filed against the prison and corrections officers when he was found dead in his prison cell on April 30, 2020 in the high security area of the prison.
During testimony on Wednesday in the coroner's inquest into Stewart's death, detention officer Jacob Davison said staff was conducting the 6 p.m. head count in the Secure Adjustment Unit and got no response when he reached Stewart's cell. The cell door wouldn't open all the way — a knotted bed sheet was jammed in the track along the top of the door frame — but Davison could see inside that the inmate had hung more sheets up on the windows, rendering the cell "pitch black."
Inside, Stewart had tied the other end of the sheet around his neck and apparently sat down until he lost consciousness and died. Two letters Stewart had written days earlier to his parents indicated he was having suicidal ideations after being sent to the prison's high security unit, investigator Kevin Perrault said during the hearing on Wednesday.
"I recommended the coroner rule the cause of death is hanging and the manner of death is suicide," Sunil Prashar, a forensic pathologist who examined Stewart's case, recalled during the hearing on Wednesday.
In 2020, the Missoulian found 20 inmates in the custody of the Montana Department of Corrections died without public notice by the department; Stewart was the first inmate found by the newspaper to have died without notice. The department said then it had stopped issuing notices as a shift in policy. After the Missoulian's reporting, the department began listing the deaths publicly on its website.
The department's new director, former Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin, promised accountability and transparency with the agency in speaking to a legislative committee in January.
Earlier on Wednesday, the same jury determined Gary Thaut had also died by suicide after a separate coroner's inquest. Thaut, 66, had died in March 2019. The jury's decision in Thaut's and Stewart's cases were both unanimous.
Coroner's inquests are public hearings conducted by county attorneys that probe certain unattended deaths to determine by jury whether or not the death was a result of a crime. The coroner presides over the hearing like a judge in a typical court setting. They are held, for example, when someone is killed during an encounter with police or when someone at the prison dies and the circumstances don't include natural death.
In Powell County, County Attorney Kathryn McEnery said Wednesday coroner's inquests are more frequent than any other county in Montana because the 1,600-bed Montana State Prison is located here, and state law states deaths in the prison that aren't a result of a terminal illness shall receive a coroner's inquest. County Coroner Heather Gregory said Wednesday she has conducted four such inquests in a single day.
Two were were completed Wednesday, and two more are on the way, but still under investigation by the Department of Corrections, McEnery said. In 2020, McEnery reviewed 23 inmate deaths that did not spur an inquest because the inmates died of natural causes. For comparison, McEnery reviewed 12 inmate deaths in 2019. Some inquests can take place a year after the fact if the investigation is complex or if the investigation team at the prison is rerouted to focus on cases involving inmates who are still alive, McEnery said.
A spokesperson for the Montana Department of Corrections on Wednesday had no comment on the inquests.
Other detention staff on Wednesday testified Stewart had been prescribed medications to treat depression, but his toxicology report was negative for any such medication. Stewart had won his initial case, a discrimination at the Montana Human Rights Bureau for sexual harassment and sexual assault by a corrections officer, and was granted $3,000 in damages from the Department of Corrections. Senate Bill 195, scheduled for a hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday morning in the state Legislature, would exclude state prisoners from the list of those who are protected from discrimination by state agencies.
Stewart, of Virginia, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in 2013 by a Cascade County District judge after he was convicted of trying to kill seven Montana law enforcement officers a year earlier by throwing pipe bombs at them during a 40-mile chase that ended outside Belt.
Nicole Kaminski, Stewart's former partner, was comforted Wednesday knowing that the jury had weighed the evidence surrounding Stewart's death, without a word from witnesses about his crimes, and come to a unanimous decision. She was also thankful for the closure.
"For people to hear the evidence, not his crimes, and listen to everything, it's really put those doubts to rest for me," Kaminski said in a phone interview after the hearing Wednesday. "I feel the finality of it. It gives me a little comfort. It is raw, but it is the best case scenario that it was his decision.”