Jury awards Great Falls woman $75K in excessive-force case

A federal jury this week awarded a Great Falls woman $75,000 after finding a probation officer's excessive force caused her injuries in a parking lot scrum in 2020.

Carrie Gregory sued state probation authorities in 2020 in U.S. District Court in Great Falls for her injuries — a fractured elbow and a sprained wrist — and for law enforcement's failure to maintain surveillance footage of the event.

According to court filings, Gregory in May 2020 had brought her son to the probation and parole office, where he was to be taken into custody for parole violations. While her son was being arrested, probation and parole officer Tomeka Williams arrived on scene and "performed some sort of aggressive maneuver on (Gregory's) arm and forced her head onto the hood of a vehicle," the lawsuit states.

Williams initially planned to press charges against Gregory after the incident, claiming Gregory had injured the officer. But after Gregory's defense attorneys requested several times that law enforcement preserve the video that captured the episode, the Great Falls probation and parole office said it was dropping the charges. According to court filings, the Great Falls probation office told Gregory's attorneys that it was "unable to secure a copy of the video" and the next day said the footage was "long gone."

U.S. District Judge Brian Morris sanctioned the state in March for spoiling the evidence that could have proved Gregory's claim and found Williams did use excessive force. The only questions left to be decided by the jury during the trial were whether Williams' excessive force caused Gregory's injuries and, if so, what damages to award Gregory.

After a three-day trial and three hours of deliberation, the jury concluded the officer's excessive force indeed had caused Gregory's injuries, and awarded her $75,000 in damages. The jury also found the state's probation office was negligent in its actions following the parking lot incident. The jury also found Williams' actions did not justify an award for punitive damages, and that the state's negligence did not cause Gregory to suffer severe emotional stress.

"We just are so grateful for the work of the jury in protecting their fellow citizen and it was a long two-year battle to hold the state accountable and we hope to see justice for Carrie Gregory," said her attorney Daniel Flaherty on Thursday.

The case is not yet closed. Attorneys fees are yet to be decided before the jury verdict could potentially be appealed to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.

The Montana Department of Corrections, under which the probation and parole office exists, declined to comment on the verdict Thursday.

The Great Falls Police Department and Officer Scott Fisher were initially named as defendants but were dismissed from the case on March 8 after settling with Gregory.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.