July drought rages on as MT cities deploy mitigation plans

Roughly 2% of Montana is in "abnormally dry" territory, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, a collaborative effort by federal agencies. The rest of the state is in worse condition: moderate, severe, extreme or exceptional drought levels.

"What's keeping me up at night is that right now 100% of the state is anywhere from abnormally dry to a state of exceptional drought," said Michael Downey, water planning section supervisor with the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation. "There's not much of the state that's even in an abnormal drought, everything is moderate to extreme."

Downey said dry conditions last fall and limited snowpack over the winter teed Montana up for the cookoff that has put city officials statewide on their toes over the last month. Current temperatures — last time Helena had this many days above 90 degrees was 2007 — has Downey concerned about the months to come. The state is in "substantially worse" drought conditions than 2017, but those 2017 conditions didn't arrive until the end of August.

"If you look at where we are now, right now we're about where we were at the end of August, early September," Downey said. "And we still have six weeks to go."