Judicial committee gathers steam, Supreme Court justice calls probe 'overreach'

Rice wrote the subpoena for his communications was an "inappropriate overreach by the Department of Justice and the State Legislature."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Montana Supreme Court justices, while limited in their answers due to the questions being considered in litigation before them, said Monday the state's high court has never ruled on the scope of the Legislature's subpoena power. There are now two pending cases challenging the legislative subpoenas: one by McLaughlin and Rice's in Lewis and Clark County District Court.

District Court Judge Michael McMahon temporarily halted the subpoena and set a hearing on Rice's petition for Monday, 1:30 p.m. in Lewis and Clark County District Court.

Meanwhile, the committee on Thursday charged ahead, discussing what topics to include in its report to the Legislature. Democrats questioned Hertz on the committee's purpose, which he defended.

"To make sure we have an impartial judicial system, make sure the judicial branch is following the rules of conduct," Hertz said. "I think this is very concerning to any citizen that may be appearing before the court in any and all matters."