Judicial appointment hearing weighs risks of rejecting confirmation

The other two Gallatin County District Court judges both spoke in favor for Ohman's confirmation, endorsing his legal mind and impartiality, but also calling the caseload situation in Gallatin County a "tipping point."

"If he were rejected … it would spew chaos in the legal system," Yellowstone County District Court Judge Greg Todd, testifying on behalf of the Montana Judges Association, said. "It would be at least a four-month gap before a replacement could be made."

Ohman had been working several years as a state attorney in the Montana Department of Commerce when he returned to Bozeman in 2001 to open his own practice. Through that firm he began taking contract work as a public defender, and in 2003 he began working with the public defender's office full-time. He rose to regional public defender and eventually began administering statewide training for the state agency.

The Office of the State Public Defender saw a massive overhaul during the 2017 session, and by that summer Ohman was in an executive administrator role to help manage the changes. His work in the Legislature streams from 1999 when he appeared on behalf of the Commerce department through the 2017 session, where lawmakers passed a suite of bills aimed at justice reform.