A Senate committee advanced the governor's judicial appointment for a north-central Montana judge after a Tuesday hearing repeatedly snared by a decision to close a portion of an advisory committee's selection process to the public.

Greg Bonilla was tapped April 5 by Gov. Greg Gianforte to fill the district court vacancy in the 9th Judicial District, which covers Glacier, Pondera, Teton and Toole counties. Bonilla replaces Judge Robert "Bob" Olsen, who was scheduled to retire April 7.

During a hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee on his confirmation, Bonilla said he was proud to be appointed to his hometown bench.

"I grew up across the alley from the Toole County courthouse. I used to empty the garbages in the courthouse," he told the committee. "That's the community I was raised in, that's a community that actually means a lot to me."

Prior to his appointment, Bonilla practiced with the Montana Association of County's litigation group, defending counties, their employees and law enforcement in various legal disputes.

"The public of the state of Montana deserves from their judges nothing less than their all," he told the committee.

Bonilla saw uniform support among Republicans on the committee. Democrats praised his legal acumen developed over a 26-year career, but withheld their votes in light of the controversy that unfolded before Gianforte declared his pick.

Since lawmakers, at Gianforte's request, eliminated the Judicial Nomination Commission last session, the governor now has free rein to determine the judicial appointment process. Gianforte's administration has so far appointed localized panels to vet candidates, not unlike the Judicial Nomination Commission, a standing committee, once did.

Unlike the Judicial Nomination Commission, however, the panel assembled in Conrad last month to vet the candidates decided to close its deliberations. The Montana Free Press reported in March that choice led one panel member to resign in protest. The local newspaper editor filed a petition against the governor requesting a judge rule the matter a violation of Montana's open meeting laws.

The Montana Free Press has joined the litigation filed by the Choteau Acantha in Lewis and Clark County District Court on April 12. Jennifer Stutz, who was appointed chair of the advisory committee, is also named as a defendant in the lawsuit.

Lt. Gov Kristen Juras defended the decision to close the meeting to the public last month, citing state law that allows public bodies to close meetings for various, typically personal, reasons.

"We did comply with the law in this process and the nomination of Judge Bonilla," Juras contended during Tuesday's hearing.

Bonilla was careful not to say anything that could amount to a judicial opinion on the legality of his closed meeting.

He noted he and the other candidate, Montana Department of Justice prosecution services chief Dan Guzynski, had an opportunity and did not waive their right to privacy ahead of the meeting.

Bonilla, who had applied for a judgeship under the previous process, did say he was never asked private or medical questions during the advisory panel's interview process.

"The initial decision to say that it was closed was not my decision, it was not Mr. Guzynski's decision," he said, deferring further questions to the governor's administration.

Republicans took their own line of questioning during the hearing. Last session the GOP rejected a judicial appointment for the first time in modern history, partly due to her past office as a Democratic legislator. Republicans have since sharpened their questioning of appointments about the judicial obligation to rule on the law rather than taking ideological liberties with it.

"I don't want to take a position, I just want to hear what's being said, hear what the position of the litigants is, and make my decision from that," Bonilla told the committee. "It's going to be easy to not take a position on a case and I'm going to enjoy that part of it."

The Senate Judiciary Committee ultimately advanced Bonilla's confirmation to the Senate floor on a 7-4, party-line vote with Republicans voting in approval.

"I am concerned as a member of this judiciary (committee) your request of my yes vote is asking me to accept a process that put privacy above the people’s right to know," Sen. Andrea Olsen, D-Missoula, said during the hearing.

The Montana Judicial Association and the State Bar of Montana both supported Bonilla's appointment on Tuesday.

"A Shelby native, Gregory is an accomplished attorney distinguished by his professionalism, intellect and diverse legal background," Gianforte said following his appointment of Bonilla earlier this month.