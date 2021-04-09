Judges' emails deleted, GOP 'concerned' about records policy

State government records retention rules require routine records such as emails be kept for three years.

"I provided the information that I have in my possession for SB140," McLaughlin wrote in a follow-up email to Senate staff Thursday. "I did not retain the e-mails or any paper notes other than what I have produced. As this occurred more than two months ago, I have no recollection of who called me with a vote. … They were ministerial in nature to me, collected as an administrative courtesy to the judges, and I did not keep them.

"I have copied the President and Speaker so I can be clear that I have no nefarious intent; instead I have to acquiescence to sloppiness."

McLaughlin, reached by phone Friday, declined to comment for this story.

The Senate GOP said Friday it was looking into public records retention issues in the judicial branch.

“Members of the Legislature are concerned about the judicial branch’s processes on records retention, public records and other items," Kyle Schmauch, spokesperson for Senate Republicans, said in an emailed statement Friday. "The Legislature plans to keep looking into these potential issues.”