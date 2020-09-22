Judge will rule soon on GOP attempt to block mail ballots

The Republican organizations also argued Bullock did not have the authority to allow counties to offer an all-mail ballot, saying that power is reserved for the Legislature. The state argued Bullock had the authority under his emergency declaration due to COVID-19 that allows the governor to suspend statutes relating to state business, Graybill said.

The state also explained how "absolutely catastrophic" it would be to require counties to open polling places, and that it would create "a tremendous amount of confusion, disenfranchisement and real safety issues," Graybill said.

County election clerks provided affidavits saying if the court ordered them to hold in-person elections, the counties would need extra masks, hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies that have not been ordered and would need to recruit and train poll workers. Typically, poll workers are older residents with health concerns who would not be able to work an in-person election, clerks said.

"What we really emphasized at the hearing is the governor's directive allows counties to make it easier to vote," Graybill said. "Of course, you can still vote in person through Election Day, but for people that don't want to risk exposure to the virus, who want to minimize contact, mail balloting makes it easier."

James Brown, a Helena attorney appearing on behalf of the Trump campaign, referred questions to Spenser Merwin, executive director of the Montana Republican Party. Merwin did not respond to a phone message seeking comment on the hearing.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1