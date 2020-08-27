Judge urged to keep Montana political spending rule

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HELENA — Attorneys for Montana's governor urged a federal judge Thursday to uphold an executive order that requires companies to report political contributions if they want to bid on large state contracts, in a case that could test whether so-called dark money groups can avoid public disclosure of spending.

A conservative advocacy group, the Illinois Opportunity Project, is challenging Gov. Steve Bullock's 2018 executive order that requires companies to report political contributions, including to dark money groups, if they want to bid on large state contracts.

Dark money refers to spending meant to influence elections carried out by nonprofit groups who are not legally obligated to disclose their donors.

The Illinois Opportunity Project says its donors could face retaliation if their names became public, and the order could limit contributions to the group from companies that want to do business with Montana.

Bullock has said the measure allows Montana to bring transparency to spending by groups classified as social welfare organizations under the federal tax code. The influence of those dark money groups increased dramatically after a 2010 U.S. Supreme Court ruling in a case known as Citizens United that allowed unlimited corporate election spending, as long as corporations report it.