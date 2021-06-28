Judge to delay parts of new law

Colin Stephens, president of the Montana Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, said the second provision has already generated some confusion. In one judicial district, a judge who has been presiding over one of Stephens' cases for two years appears to be under the impression that the recusal can be waived by the prosecutors, though Stephens doesn't read the new law that way.

Stephens also said the campaign contribution provision could scramble a number of his cases. In Gallatin County District Court, Stephens represents a client in a dependency and neglect case related to a death penalty case before Judge Peter Ohman. Stephens had planned on donating to Ohman's re-election, but with the new law, Ohman's recusal would complicate his case and his client's life.

"If Judge Ohman had to leave that case, it would be a dumpster fire," Stephens said.

Assistant Attorney General Aislinn Brown, representing the state in the matter, argued the plaintiffs had not met the burden of showing irreparable harm done if the sections of SB 319 were to take effect Thursday. She dismissed concerns of a mass recusal of judges who had received campaign contributions from attorneys in their district, saying the new law only applied to cases that were filed on or after July 1.