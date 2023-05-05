A Helena judge on Thursday temporarily blocked a new state law banning abortions after 24 weeks in Montana.

The temporary restraining order was issued by Helena Judge Mike Menahan on Thursday following a lawsuit filed the day after House Bill 575 was signed by Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte.

The bill, from Great Falls Republican Rep. Lola Sheldon-Galloway, would set the default for viability at 24 weeks’ gestational age, regardless of the condition of the fetus. The bill would have also required an ultrasound before an abortion and say the procedure could only be done by a physician or physician assistant. There was an exception if the life of the mother was a risk, though the bill did not define those scenarios.

The legislation was set to take effect immediately. Earlier this week Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte signed several bills to restrict abortion access and said he'll sign several more heading his way.

That includes bills to ban the most commonly used procedure in the second trimester, legislation to require preauthorization for procedures covered by Medicaid, a bill to ban public money to be used to cover abortions except in some limited cases and an attempt to work around a state Supreme Court decision by saying in state code the Constitution does not protect abortion access. Many bills have come with notes flagging possible constitutional issues.

In 2021 Sheldon-Galloway carried a bill to ban abortions after 21 weeks; that law is also under a block by courts while a lawsuit against it plays out.

Abortion is legal in Montana because of the 1999 state Supreme Court’s Armstrong decision that found the state Constitution’s right to privacy ensures access to the procedure before the point of viability.

“Plaintiffs have established facts, which if proven as true, establish that House Bill 575 presents a likely constitutional violation,” Menahan wrote. “HB 575 impermissibly infringes on Montanans’ constitutional right to a pre-viability abortion both by requiring all patients to undergo an ultrasound before receiving an abortion and by suggesting that advance practice registered nurses cannot perform abortions.”

A hearing in the case is set for May 12. Planned Parenthood had previously filed a lawsuit seeking to block another bill that would ban the most commonly used abortion procedure in the second trimester, but a judge did not take up a request for a temporary block, saying that was “premature” since the bill has not yet been signed into law.

In a statement Thursday, the head of Planned Parenthood of Montana welcomed the order.

“As Montana courts have reaffirmed time and time again, the rights to privacy and access to abortion are clearly protected under our state constitution. We are pleased that the court took action to block this dangerous law today and hope its ruling will send a message to anti-abortion lawmakers who continue trampling on our rights,” from Martha Fuller, president and CEO, wrote.

Planned Parenthood of Montana, along with All Families Healthcare and Blue Mountain Clinic, were granted a temporary restraining order previously this week in their challenge against an administrative rule from the state health department that would require preauthorization for abortions covered by Medicaid, as well change what counts as a medically necessary abortion and limit who can perform the procedure to only physicians.