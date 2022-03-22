Judge strikes down proposal to elect Supreme Court by regions

A district court judge on Monday declared unconstitutional a bill passed by the Montana Legislature proposing to elect Supreme Court justices by regional districts.

Gallatin County District Court Judge Peter Ohman's order strikes down the proposal in House Bill 325, which would have put the question of eliminating at-large voting for Supreme Court candidates on the ballot in November. The bill was passed and signed into law in 2021.

It's so far unclear if Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen, the defendant named in the case and represented by the Montana Attorney General's Office, will appeal the ruling; a spokesperson for the AG did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Opponents to the bill during the legislative session warned eliminating the statewide vote on justices would not pass muster in court, pointing to a state Supreme Court decision nine years earlier that found Montana's high court was not intended to be a government body representative of regional interests.

The Legislative Services Division's legal team, too, issued a legal analysis while the bill was working its way through the Legislature finding that HB 325 presents issues that were found unconstitutional in the earlier case, known as Reichert, and would likewise present problems by proposing amendments to the structure of the Supreme Court through statutory changes rather than a constitutional amendment. Legal notes are intended to inform legislators of potential constructional conformity issues, but do not make determinations of constitutionality.

The plaintiffs who challenged HB 325 in court include the Montana League of Women Voters, as well as a Butte nun, a former Democratic lawmaker, the former Confederated and Salish Kootenai Tribes chairperson and a Republican member of the 1972 Constitutional Convention. They were represented by Bozeman attorney Jim Goetz and Billings attorney Cliff Edwards.

Jacobsen was the lone defendant. Solicitor general David Dewhirst and assistant solicitor general Christian Corrigan argued at a hearing in January that ruling on the proposal before voters cast their ballots in November would have been premature. Ohman rejected that argument with previous Supreme Court decisions finding courts have accepted challenges to initiatives before elections when that initiative is unconstitutional "on its face."

Additionally, lawmakers passed HB 325 as a legislative referendum, which requires only a majority approval from both chambers to send to voters and potentially change state law. A constitutional amendment, which Ohman notes would have been required to accomplish the substance of HB 325 given the Reichert ruling, would have required a much higher bar: a combined two-thirds of the members in state House and Senate. Had lawmakers attempted to pass HB 325 as a constitutional amendment, they would have been four votes short.

"In this case the subject of the challenged initiative already has been found to be facially unconstitutional," Ohman wrote. "… As to the argument that it would be more 'prudent' to wait until after the election, the opposite is true — it would be a waste of time and resources and deceive the voters."

Monday's order marks the third time since the Legislature adjourned that a judge has struck down a new law lawmakers passed last year. One law, Senate Bill 140, was upheld by the Supreme Court and a district court judge last month declined to block a law prohibiting employers from mandating vaccines in the workplace. Several other high-profile laws, like those limiting access to abortions, have been blocked while the legal process plays out.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.