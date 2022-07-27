Judge strikes down election law targeting 18-year-old voters

A state district court judge on Wednesday struck down a Republican-backed law preventing anyone who turns 18 before Election Day from getting a ballot before their birthday, finding that it infringes on young Montanans' right to vote.

Yellowstone County District Court Judge Michael G. Moses partially ruled in favor of a coalition of youth groups that challenged the law, along with other election-related legislation, last year. The group includes Montana Youth Action, the Forward Montana Foundation and the Montana Public Interest Research Group.

“Young people’s participation in democracy is essential. Today, the court affirmed what we already knew: Restricting access to the ballot is an obvious wrong,” Kiersten Iwai, executive director at Forward Montana Foundation, said in an emailed statement. “Now, our newest voters can get involved at the earliest possible opportunity because they will have the same level of access to the ballot as all other Montanans.”

A spokesperson for Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen, the defendant in the case, did not immediately respond to a request for comment or say whether Jacobsen plans to appeal to the state Supreme Court.

House Bill 506 was passed near the end of the 2021 legislative session, where it got far more attention for a last-minute provision grafted onto the bill, which sought to change the way the state’s congressional redistricting process works.

But it also prohibited voters from receiving or turning in a ballot until they reach voting age, even if they will be 18 by Election Day.

In defending the new law, Jacobsen had argued HB 506 was necessary "to ensure that only qualified electors were receiving ballots and mailing them in." Moses noted an earlier form of the legislation would have allowed those voters to submit ballots in advance of their birthdays, but required that election officials wait until they had turned 18 before processing and counting their vote.

"The version of HB 506 that the Legislature ultimately passed arbitrarily subjects a subgroup of the electorate to different requirements and irrationally forecloses an avenue of voting available to all others in the electorate," Moses wrote. He found that the law failed to meet the requirement that it be "narrowly tailored" to its rationale, in order to avoid unnecessarily infringing on a fundamental right.

The youth groups’ challenge to the election laws was last year consolidated with two other cases brought by the Montana Democratic Party and a coalition of tribal governments and Native American organizations in Montana.

The plaintiffs are challenging three other election laws that were supported by Republicans last year: Senate Bill 169 created new restrictions on what types of voter identification are acceptable at the polls and to register in-person; House Bill 176 ended voter registration on Election Day; and House Bill 530 tightly restricted the practice of ballot collection by third parties.

Courts can’t grant summary judgment unless both parties agree on the basic facts underlying in the case. For the laws affecting voter ID, election-day registration and ballot collection, Moses wrote that “it is evident there are genuine issues of material fact in dispute,” and denied summary judgment on them.

The case is set to go to trial Aug. 15.

Most recently, the state’s high court partially reversed a ruling by Moses that had temporarily blocked all four laws being challenged by the consolidated plaintiffs. In May, four members of a five-justice panel of the state Supreme Court sided with Jacobsen in an order that restored the laws ending Election Day registration and strengthening voter ID requirements.