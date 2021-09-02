Judge shoots down 2nd challenge to judicial appointments law

Additionally, McMahon said eliminating the Judicial Nomination Commission (JNC) would only enhance the governor's accountability in who is appointed to the bench.

"Under SB 140, the governor may not how hide behind the JNC shield to explain was a particular judge was appointed," McMahon wrote. "They will now how to directly answer to the people why a particular judge was appointed or why another person was not selected."

In his ruling, McMahon lists all 30 Supreme Court justices, District Court judges and Workers' Compensation Court judges appointed by the two previous governors, both Democrats, noting these governors were "duty bound" to appoint well-qualified judges, just as governors will be under SB 140. All but two of former Gov. Steve Bullock's 27 judicial appointments remain on the bench after being elected to retain their positions.

"It is with firm hope, conviction and belief that governors utilizing SB 140 will appoint similar 'great, not just good' Montana Supreme Court justice and district judges," McMahon wrote. "If not, this court anticipates the Montana people will say otherwise on election day."

Winter said in an email on Thursday the plaintiffs are still weighing an appeal.