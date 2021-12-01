Judge rules part of law allowing firearms on Montana campuses unconstitutional

A Lewis and Clark County District Court judge on Tuesday found a portion of legislation signed into law earlier this year regulating firearms on Montana’s university campuses is unconstitutional.

Judge Michael McMahon issued a permanent injunction in the case filed by the Montana Board of Regents over House Bill 102 for segments of the law that stopped the board or university system from prohibiting the carrying of firearms on campuses. The decision does not affect other parts of the law that expand where both concealed and openly carried firearms may be possessed.

Republican lawmakers lauded HB 102 for its expansion of Second Amendment rights, which they said would increase the ability for citizens to defend themselves. In addition to blocking the Board of Regents from prohibiting the carrying of firearms, it greatly expanded where concealed firearms may be carried without a permit as well as allowing permitted-carry in places such as establishments that serve alcohol.

In May the Board of Regents filed suit, arguing that HB 102 overstepped the board's authority to regulate aspects of the university system, including health and safety. On May 28, McMahon issued a temporary injunction, which was later extended until Tuesday’s ruling.

The judge agreed with the Board of Regents, finding that the Montana Constitution is clear in vesting power over the university system and its campuses with the board.

“As to whom may carry firearms, whether open or concealed carry, on (Montana University System) property, this Court find that (the Montana Constitution’s) plain language grants this authority to the (Board of Regents), not the Legislature,” McMahon wrote. “In enacting HB 102, the Legislature, without a reasonable doubt, interfered with (Board of Regent’s) ‘government and control of the Montana university system’ and its ‘full power, responsibility, and authority to supervise, coordinate, manage and control the Montana university system.’”

