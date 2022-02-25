Judge rules Montana advanced practice nurses may perform abortions

A Montana District Court judge ruled Friday that nurse practitioners and nurse midwives may perform early-term abortions in the state.

Lewis and Clark County District Court Judge Mike Menahan ruled in favor of Helen Weems, a nurse practitioner in Whitefish, and a second plaintiff listed as Jane Doe, a nurse midwife. In 2018 ACLU Montana and the Center for Reproductive Rights filed suit, challenging the constitutionality of a Montana law that restricted abortion providers to physicians and physician assistants.

“Today’s decision is a huge win for Montanans. Recognizing nurse practitioners and nurse midwives as safe, competent, legal providers of abortion is a significant step forward in making abortion more accessible in our state,” Weems said in a statement. “We live in a huge state with a very real scarcity of abortion providers. Opening the field to all qualified providers will go a long way in meeting the essential health care needs of all Montanans.”

The lawsuit argued that abortion services fell within the scope of practice for advanced practice nurses and is accepted by licensing boards. They routinely perform more complex procedures as well as comparable care, such as care for miscarriages, the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit has passed from former Montana Attorney General Tim Fox to current Attorney General Austin Knudsen. The justice department has argued that the law balances individual rights with the state’s interest in the health and safety of patients.

A Knudsen spokesperson on Friday was critical of the ruling.

“Once again abortionists sued to lower the standard of care for Montana women in order to further their financial interests in performing as many abortions as possible,” spokesperson Emilee Cantrell said in a statement.

The attorney general plans to appeal the ruling to the Montana Supreme Court, she said.

Before 1995, physicians and one physician assistant provided abortion services in Montana. That same year the Legislature passed a law that only allowed physicians to perform the procedure.

The Montana Supreme Court in 1999 struck down that law in the case Armstrong v. State, ruling that keeping a woman from having a legal medical procedure, like an abortion, from a medical provider of her choosing was unconstitutional because it infringed on her right to individual privacy.

Knudsen, while defending a slate of abortion restrictions past in the last Legislature, recently called for that 1999 decision to be overturned.

In 2005, the Legislature changed the law to restrict those who could perform abortions to licensed physicians and physician assistants.

The 2018 lawsuit resulted in a District Court judge blocking the law from taking effect, allowing Weems and Doe to perform abortion care pending the outcome of the litigation. In 2019 the Montana Supreme Court narrowly upheld the District Court’s ruling.

