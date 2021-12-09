Judge reluctantly accepts plea deal in mask dispute

In a tense courtroom Thursday, a Helena judge accepted a plea agreement in which a man previously accused of felony assault with a weapon admitted to a misdemeanor charge of disturbing the peace.

Rodney Robert Smith will pay a $100 fine in addition to $75 in court fees. Last year Smith was initially accused in court documents of exposing his handgun and saying "I’m going to get you" to restaurant manager John Schneider after the two fought when Smith was asked to wear a face mask in Hokkaido Ramen and Izakaya in downtown Helena. Montana was under a statewide mask requirement at the time because of COVID-19.

Smith disputed the claim and last year the court entered on his behalf a not guilty plea to the felony charge, as well as to misdemeanors for carrying a concealed weapon without a permit and doing so in a prohibited place.

Earlier this year state Attorney General Austin Knudsen’s office asked Lewis and Clark County Attorney Leo Gallagher for his documents in the case and after reviewing them directed Gallagher to drop two misdemeanor conceal-carry charges.

After Gallagher told the Attorney General's Office in an email he had probable cause and could not dismiss those charges and still "comply with my oath of office," Gallagher then requested the case be reassigned and the Attorney General’s office took over.

Smith and Derek Oestreicher, general counsel for the Attorney General’s Office, signed the plea agreement last month.

“I’m really reluctant here. This concerns me,” Lewis and Clark County District Court Judge Kathy Seeley said before accepting the deal Thursday. She doubled the fines from the $50 proposed by the state Attorney General’s Office in the plea agreement to what she said was the maximum allowed.

Oestreicher said the Attorney General’s Office dropped the initial charges and offered a plea deal for an amended charge of disturbing the peace because he didn’t believe he'd be able to prove the original charges based on the evidence in the case files. Oestreicher also said the two misdemeanor conceal-carry charges were based on laws repealed about three months after the dispute at the restaurant.

“Upon our review of the entire investigative file, and all the evidence available to us, we've come to the determination that we simply cannot prove counts one and two (felony assault with a weapon and misdemeanor assault), as originally charged, beyond a reasonable doubt, which is the standard here,” Oestreicher said. He also said understood the Schneiders disagreed with the state's position.

After accepting the plea agreement, Seeley let John Schneider and his wife, Jessie, who also works at the restaurant and was there the night of the dispute, address the court.

After swearing an oath saying he was providing a truthful description of what happened, Schneider said he believed Smith was going to kill him during the fight and that he still fears for his and his employees’ safety. Schneider also said he was not consulted by the Attorney General’s Office until weeks before the plea agreement hearing.

Jessie Schneider, who was also sworn in, said Smith pushed her that night. She told Seeley she was extremely shaken by the altercation and that the Attorney General’s Office was "unsympathetic."

Oestreicher told Seeley the county attorney’s office “came to essentially the same conclusion that the Attorney General's Office has with respect to the original four counts.” He gave Seeley an email from Deputy County Attorney John Nesbitt dated Feb. 22 and sent to Smith's attorney in which Nesbitt said he'd be agreeable to a plea deal dismissing the two misdemeanor conceal-carry charges. Nesbitt cited the passage of House Bill 102 earlier this year that eliminated the conceal-carry laws Smith was accused of breaking.

Seeley said the deputy county attorney, however, did not offer to dismiss the felony assault with a weapon allegation, and instead suggested a change to a criminal endangerment charge with three years deferred and a recommendation Smith not be allowed to possess weapons during that period. The initial charge carried carried a possible prison sentence of up to 20 years and a $50,000 fine if Smith was convicted.

Seeley asked Nesbitt, who was in court Thursday, if he disagreed with Oestreicher's characterizations, to which Nesbitt answered: “Wholeheartedly, your honor, with basically everything that’s been represented in the last five minutes.”

During the hearing, Seeley asked Oestreicher several times about his statement that he could not prove the case as originally charged.

“You do realize that any fact at issue in the case could be proven by the testimony of one witness whom the jury believes?” Seeley asked.

Before signing off on the plea agreement, Seeley told the courtroom she was "relying on the representations of a licensed attorney telling me he can’t prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt."

Seeley said her role as a judge was limited and that the case left her "between a rock and a hard place."

"I'm not saying I'm a fan necessarily, but I'm telling you I'm not planning to die on this hill ... it is not my bailiwick to prosecute cases,” Seeley said.

Palmer Hoovestal, Smith’s attorney, told Seeley he filed an affidavit from a friend of Smith’s that disputed Schneider's account. Hoovestal also said Smith’s wife, Stacy, could testify in support of Smith's account of the dispute.

Hoovestal in an email to the Montana State News Bureau previously said that there was an existing relationship between the Smiths and Schneiders. Stacy Smith previously taught the Schneiders’ child in preschool. John Schneider told the Montana State News Bureau said they pulled their child from class over frustrations about the level of education in remote classes during the pandemic. In police body camera footage from the night, Schneider told a police officer he knew Stacy Smith but did not know Rodney Smith.

Smith spoke sparingly through the hearing Thursday, admitting to Seeley that he quarreled with a staff member and knocked over water glasses after being asked to leave for refusing to wear a face mask. He also told Seeley he had no intention to go anywhere near the restaurant or the Schneiders ever again.

Seeley told John and Jessie Schneider they could make statements but it would not change the outcome of the case because of the amended charges Smith admitted to.

"Since Nov. 6, 2020 and ever since then, I still fear for my safety and the safety of my family, team and restaurant," John Schneider said. He told Seeley he was not consulted about the plea deal, but was contacted by Oestreicher to notify him one was reached.

"I believe this plea deal would unfairly take away my rights as an innocent victim," Schneider said.

Schneider repeated what was included in the original affidavit in the case, which claimed Smith hit him in the genitals and exposed a handgun.

"I saw him touch the gun and heard him verbally threaten me," Schneider said, adding that he believed Smith intended to shoot and kill him.

"I feared for my life and safety and I still do to this day," Schneider said.

Jessie Schneider, whose testimony was broken up by crying, told the court Smith grabbed her. She said she hadn't been given an opportunity to explain how the altercation affected her.

"I have nightmares that my husband and myself will be shot by him,” Schneider said.

