Judge refuses to block Montana vaccine ban

A Richland County judge on Tuesday denied a request to block a Montana law barring businesses from requiring employees get vaccinated against COVID-19 or any other disease while a legal challenge plays out.

The lawsuit, filed by a law office in Sidney, made several arguments that the new law violated the state Constitution's right to a “clean and healthful” environment and equal protection clause, among other claims.

“While the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 may be vaccination, it is not the only way,” District Court Judge Olivia Rieger wrote in the Tuesday order.

House Bill 702, passed by Republican lawmakers and signed into law by Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte last year, prevents workplaces and customers from discrimination based on their vaccination status. The lawsuit from the Netzer Law Office was the second one challenging the law. It is against Republican Attorney General Austin Knudsen and Commissioner of Labor and Industry Laurie Esau.

Joel Krautter, an attorney at the law firm, filed the complaint. Krautter is a former Republican state lawmaker, having served a single term as the representative from House District 35 before losing to a 2020 primary challenger.

In the order, Rieger said that while vaccines were an effective way to prevent illness and death from COVID-19, they were not the only options available to Donald L. Netzer, an employee and majority shareholder in the firm.

While Netzer argued the new law impeded his right to a clean and healthful environment, the judge disagreed.

“The statute prohibits employers from hiring/firing employees based on vaccination immunity status. The statute does not, as the plaintiff argues, prevent employees from implementing health and safety regulations to ensure a clean and healthful environment for all owners, current employees, future employees, clients and future clients regardless of vaccination for immunity status," the judge wrote.

“Donald L. Netzer is entitled to a clean and healthful environment, but it is an impossibly for that right to depend solely on a person’s vaccination status."

Rieger’s order said Netzer had not demonstrated the law would lead to a serious threat to his life by increasing his exposure to deadly diseases because “he has not shown that without the prohibitions, his exposure would decrease as vaccinated individuals can still carry viruses.”

“(The new law) does not prevent Donald L. Netzer from adopting and implementing health and safety measures, it prevents him from implementing the health and safety measures he wants, which is to treat vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals differently."

The judge wrote that while the vaccines available against COVID-19 are effective against hospitalization and death, “no vaccine will ever be 100% effective against a disease because each person’s body reacts differently.”

The judge also found that the law firm’s economic harm did not meet the requirements to issue a preliminary injunction.

“Netzer Law alleges future economic injuries in the form of office closures, reduced business development opportunities, required non-discriminatory remote work policies, and potential liability due to possible outbreaks,” the judge wrote. “These potential injuries could occur whether individuals are vaccinated against infectious disease or not.”

While the law firm argued that requiring vaccinations or having those who are not vaccinated wear masks or work from home would best protect the health and safety of employees and clients, the judge wrote that rapid testing, wearing a mask, washing hands and working from home “are measures that can be applied equally to individuals regardless of vaccination status.”

In making an equal protection claim, the law firm argued that some businesses had a carve out from the new law, like long-term care facilities that could lose their federal funding if they did not comply with any federal vaccine requirements, but theirs did not.

But the judge wrote that those facilities were different from a law office.

“Those facilities traditionally serve vulnerable populations and in the case of health care facilities are available 24 hours a day without the option of working remotely,” the judge wrote. “ … While Netzer Law serves a wide variety of clients …Netzer Law is also afforded the discretion to refuse clients.”

In a statement Tuesday, the Attorney General’s Office welcomed the order.

“No Montanan should be forced by their employer to receive a vaccine they do not want. Attorney General Knudsen will continue to fight to uphold our state’s groundbreaking human rights law and protect Montana workers from discrimination,” press secretary Emilee Cantrell said in an emailed statement.

In another statement, Netzer Law Office said it was looking toward what’s next.

“We are disappointed in the court’s ruling in this first round, but were encouraged by the court’s determination that the constitutional right to a clean and healthful environment applies to both the indoors and outdoors. We will be reviewing the decision further as we identify our next steps,” the firm wrote.

While federal efforts to require vaccinations for employees at businesses with more than 100 workers have stalled, a mandate for health care facilities that receive funding from the federal government is being implemented.

— Reporter Sam Wilson contributed to this story.

