Judge presses state's attorneys for evidence of voter ID fraud

A District Court judge on Monday pressed the Secretary of State's attorneys for proof of the alleged identification forgery that stoked new voting restrictions passed by the state Legislature last year.

In a hearing in Yellowstone County District Court on Monday for Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen's motion to dismiss the many claims that those new voting laws are unconstitutionally restrictive, Judge Michael Moses repeatedly asked Jacobsen's attorneys to furnish the Legislature's evidence that student IDs are more easily forged than driver's licenses, or other forms of government identification cards.

Senate Bill 169 tightened voter ID requirements, making photo identification mandatory to vote in person and requiring student IDs be accompanied by a second form of identification. The bill was among Jacobsen's priorities in the 2021 Legislature and passed along party lines by Republican lawmakers looking to tighten election security and bolster faith in the process following baseless claims of irregularities in the 2020 election. Democrats challenged the law in court, arguing no instances of voter fraud have emerged from the previous use of student IDs to vote.

"If you sit in this courtroom for a year you'd see forgeries of all kinds of things," Moses asked of John Semmens, an attorney with Crowley Fleck Law representing Jacobsen in the case. "…What was the proof that it's easier to cheat on a student ID than the driver's license?"

Semmens had argued through the hearing that the Legislature is well within its authority to enact such policies, and that the plaintiffs had failed to make a viable argument as to why lawmakers were out of bounds. The constitutional framers, he pointed out, acted with "humility" when they outlined the right to vote in the state constitution but gave lawmakers discretion to regulate elections.

"The Legislature's position is they do not need to establish a factual record," Semmens said.

Monday's hearing was a marathon of arguments for and against four election laws passed by the 2021 Legislature: House Bill 176, which ended Election Day voter registration; House bill 530, which prohibits people from collecting and submitting other people's ballots if they receive any financial compensation for doing so; and House Bill 506, which prevents anyone who turns 18 before Election Day from getting a ballot before their birthday.

Three lawsuits filed against Jacobsen last year challenging the four laws have since been consolidated into the case heard Monday in Moses' court. The plaintiffs include a coalition of Native American tribes, voting-rights groups and the state Democratic Party. In April, Moses temporarily blocked all four laws from being implemented while the lawsuit plays out, although the Supreme Court restored two of them, SB 169 and HB 176, the next month.

In his back-and-forth with Semmens, Moses pointed repeatedly to a line in a recent Montana Supreme Court decision that struck down the Legislature's attempt at allowing concealed carry of firearms on university campuses. That quote, raised earlier in the hearing by plaintiff attorney Rylee Sommers-Flanagan, reads, "We must also consider that Montana's Constitution is a prohibition upon legislative power, rather than a grant of power."

Moses, in inciting the quote, said the Legislature, too, must abide by standards, rather than legislating without guardrails.

"We all live together because there's three of us in this little arrangement of Democracy," Moses said. "Sometimes we have to work our way through those fine lines and those grey lines."

Moses did not rule Monday on Jacobsen's motion to dismiss the plaintiffs claims but took the arguments made under advisement. He did, however, begin discussing with attorneys the arrangements for the upcoming trial in the case, set for Aug. 15, a little more than a month away.