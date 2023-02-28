In a Feb. 21 order, a Helena judge found Montana’s parental consent law for minors seeking abortions is unconstitutional, but said a trial was necessary to determine if a less-onerous parental notification law should stay in place.

The order from Lewis and Clark County District Court Judge Chris Abbott is another step in a decade-long case over the parental involvement abortion laws. The Notification Act was put into place by voters through a ballot issue in 2012 and the Consent Act was created by lawmakers shortly after.

“Given the contours of the right to individual privacy established by the Constitution and prior decisions, the court must find the Consent Act unconstitutional and unenforceable,” Abbott wrote in last week’s order that permanently enjoined the act.

He continued to say there were genuine disputes of fact that require a trial for the Notification Act. Acknowledging that the state Legislature is in session, Abbott said he pushed to get his order out so lawmakers could determine if it wanted to enact narrower or different laws in light of his decision. Friday is the deadline for general bills, which generally includes abortion legislation, to clear the chamber they started in, meaning a legislative response may not be procedurally possible.

“The court finds that its duty here is clear: it must declare the Consent Act to violate the right of individual privacy and save the question of whether the Notice Act violates the rights of individual privacy or equal protection for trial,” Abbott wrote. “And because the Consent Act is unconstitutional, Planned Parenthood is entitled to permanently injunction against its enforcement.”

Even with his order last week and pending trial, Abbott acknowledged the case will end up before the Montana Supreme Court.

As the session nears its midway point this Friday, Republican legislators have already advanced several bills to limit access to the procedure in Montana and voted down Democratic bills to preserve the state’s existing abortion landscape.

Abortion is legal in Montana under the 1999 state Supreme Court order known as Armstrong that found the Montana Constitution’s right to privacy protected access to the point of viability. Republicans have long had their sights on overturning Armstrong, and have said following the fall of Roe v. Wade at the federal level, Montana’s protections should also go. However, courts have found repeatedly Montana’s right to privacy is one of the strongest in the nation.

Back in 2012 voters approved the Parental Notice of Abortion Act, and it became law a year later. It requires medical care providers to give notice to a parent at least 48 hours before performing an abortion on a minor under the age of 16 and allows for exceptions in some cases.

Also in 2013, the Legislature passed the Parental Consent for Abortion act, which is more restrictive than the Notice Act. A doctor must get notarized and written consent to perform an abortion for a minor until the age of 18, along with getting consent through a complex form developed by the state health department, in addition to documentation that someone is a parent or legal guardian.

The Notice Act has been in place while the legal case extended a decade, however the Consent Act was never in effect.

Much of Abbott’s Feb. 21 order focused on the constitutional protections clarified by Armstrong. While the judge wrote that Armstrong was perhaps the most significant word on abortion regulation in Montana, it was not the final word and did not foreclose all state regulation of the procedure. However, the Consent Act went too far, he wrote.

Planned Parenthood's lawsuit claimed the parental involvement laws violated the Constitution’s right to privacy and denied minors seeking an abortion equal protection of the law, as well as violated doctors’ rights to due process.

Abbott found that while it’s recognized parents and not the state have primary authority over minors, he also cited a case saying “children are not simply chattels belonging to the parents, but have fundamental interests that may diverge from the interests of the parent.”

The decision to terminate a pregnancy, Abbott wrote, cannot be equated with other issues where the law regulates a minor’s freedoms, such as over curfews, tattoos, marriage, schooling or other types of medical care.

“Minors can abstain from consuming alcohol or getting a tattoo with little effect on their futures, but the same cannot be said of keeping a pregnancy or having an abortion,” Abbott wrote. “ ... Even poor decisions in marriage and schooling can be undone. By contrast, there are few decisions with higher or longer-lasting stakes in life than whether to become or stay pregnant, and even fewer (if any) with equally profound spiritual, physical, mental, social, and economic considerations.”

Because the Consent Act would require a minor to surrender consent to an abortion to another person, it interferes with the minor’s right to privacy, Abbott wrote, and does not offer additional protections to the young person.

“The impact of pregnancy or an abortion on the person who must live with the decision and directly bear the consequences is no less great because that person is a minor,” Abbott wrote.

The state also did not prove that the Consent Act was necessary to promote the protection of minors from sexual abuse. Abbott cited the state’s concerns that women, especially young ones, are too often victims of domestic and sexual abuse and coercion, and that pregnancy and childbirth enhance their vulnerability. But so are non-minor women, he wrote.

“The state has not justified why one rule should apply to a pregnant 18-year-old woman trapped in an abusive relationship with her 25-year-old boyfriend, but a more restrictive rule should apply to a pregnant 17-year-old teen whose child-to-be is fathered by her supportive 18-year-old fiancé.”

Abbott also rejected the state’s argument that requiring consent would help identify cases of sexual abuse or exploitation. “All requiring parental consent accomplishes is to permit the parent to refuse consent to the early termination of a pregnancy that has already occurred,” he wrote. “Requiring consent does nothing to make it more likely that a sexual crime will be detected or punished.”

Abbott also pointed out that doctors are already mandated reporters of suspected abuse.

And while Abbott acknowledged concerns that juveniles are less capable than adults of appreciating the comparative advantages and risk of terminating or carrying pregnancy to term, he pointed out the Consent Act does nothing to provide minors with resources to make those decisions.

Abbott also rejected the state’s argument that the consent act promotes “family integrity.”

“The consent requirement empowers the parent to take the decision about whether to keep or terminate a pregnancy from the minor,” Abbott said. “This goes beyond merely facilitating parental involvement and guidance, and instead establishes conflict between parent and child.

The state also did not show the act was narrowly focused enough to protect minors but not overstep, Abbott wrote.

“The consent act infringes on the right to individual privacy as articulated in Armstrong, and … it is not narrowly tailored to achieve the state’s compelling interest, particularly given the availability of less restrictive alternatives, including those found in the Notice Act.”

The Notification Act, however, is starkly different and much less onerous, Abbott wrote.

For the court to decide if the Notice Act violates the privacy or equal protection rights of pregnant minors seeking abortions, Abbott said he must consider items in dispute between Planned Parenthood and the state, including the short- and long-term risk of carrying or terminating a pregnancy. That includes the incidence of mental health problems and effects of harmful or dysfunctional family or romantic relationships.

Abbott also said he needed more clarification on the extent to which notification enhances the likelihood of parents learning about a child’s abortion or pregnancy intentions and if notification would delay or chill a minor from seeking an abortion or timely prenatal care.

He also wanted to clarify competing claims from the state and Planned Parenthood about the dynamics of domestic violence when deciding to keep or terminate a pregnancy and more details about if minors understand their decision without parental notification, along with information about if the judicial bypass process works.

Both Planned Parenthood and the state Department of Justice, which defended the law, did not immediately respond to comment.