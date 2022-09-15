Judge orders reversion to 2017 rule on updating birth certificates

A Billings judge said Thursday the state must revert to a 2017 rule allowing transgender Montanans to update their birth certificates using a form.

The change came days after the state adopted an administrative rule that said vital records could be amended only if the sex designation "was listed incorrectly on the original birth certificate due to a data entry error." The rule did not allow the certificate to be amended "based on gender transition, gender identity or change of gender."

The dispute comes after the state Legislature in 2021 passed a law to require gender-affirming surgery and petition a court to be able to update a birth certificate. Billings Judge Michael Moses put a temporary halt to the law back in April. Following Moses' injunction, the state issued an emergency rule in May, which the department finalized last week even after strong opposition during a June hearing.

"The preliminary injunction has always enjoined all aspects of (the law passed in 2021) and it cannot be circumvented by departmental action," Moses said in his ruling from the bench Thursday.

Moses' order from the bench is part of a lawsuit filed last year where the ACLU of Montana sued the state on behalf of two transgender Montanans over the 2021 law. The lawsuit is on behalf of Amelia Marquez, a Billings resident, and a trans man identified as John Doe in court proceedings. It is against the state of Montana; Gov. Greg Gianforte; the state Department of Public Health and Human Services, which handles birth certificates; and department Director Adam Meier. Meier has since left the position and is replaced by Charlie Brereton.

The 2017 rule was issued by the administration of former Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock, with opposition from Republican state lawmakers.

