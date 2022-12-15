Judge orders Gianforte turn over documents to court

A judge has ordered Gov. Greg Gianforte to provide the forms that tracked if the administration's agencies had concerns bills proposed in the 2021 legislative session would trigger litigation.

The records will be reviewed by the court and those found to be public documents will be turned over to the person who originally requested them, following an order issued Wednesday by Lewis and Clark County District Court Judge Kathy Seeley.

“In Montana, the people are the source of — and ultimate check on — all power enjoyed by elected officials,” said Constance Van Kley, the litigation director for Upper Seven Law, in a press release Thursday. “The court’s well-reasoned order ensures that the people remain at the center of our constitutional system.” The firm represented plaintiff Jayson O'Neill, who sued to get access to the records.

In an email Thursday, Gianforte spokesperson Brooke Stroyke wrote that "the governor respects and honors Montanans’ constitutionally guaranteed right to know" and that his office was reviewing the court’s decision. The administration did not answer a question about a timeline for providing any records to Seeley.

The summary judgement was issued in a case where O'Neill, former executive director of the Western Values Project and political consultant who previously worked in the administration of former Democratic Gov. Brian Schweitzer, had requested agency bill monitoring forms and emails related to those forms that were sent to or from the governor's legal staff and the lieutenant governor during the legislative session in 2021. The governor denied the request, saying the documents were subject attorney-client privilege because they were created and sent to attorneys in executive branch agencies for legal advice about bills. That is still in dispute, Seeley wrote, as she has not been able to review the documents.

Gianforte also cited other provisions he felt should keep the records private, such as executive privilege, but Seeley rejected that argument.

"If Montana courts were to recognize the kind of privilege the governor has described, it is unclear whether any documents in the governor's control would remain subject to disclosure," Seeley wrote. "Recognizing broad executive privileges would effectively gut the right to know as it applies to the executive branch because every document may inform the governor's decision-making in some way."

Gianforte also drew comparisons that Seeley found lacking to the protections for judicial deliberations and confidential criminal justice information in court arguments.

A principal purpose of the forms was to communicate to Gianforte if an agency or its lawyers thought a bill would "likely trigger litigation" if passed into law, according to court documents.

There have been more than 30 lawsuits filed over legislation passed in the 2021 session. The litigation has focused on bills passed with mostly support from GOP legislators, who this session will hold a supermajority in both chambers. While some bills have been upheld, such as a revision that removed a nominating commission as part of the process in the governor filling judicial vacancies, others like measures to limit access to abortion or change voting laws have been stalled by courts.

Attorney-client privilege

While Gianforte cited attorney-client privilege in attempting to keep the records private, Seeley wrote that courts have found a government agency asserting that provision to keep documents secret has the burden of proving the right to that privilege by allowing a judge to confidentially inspect the documents.

Seeley also cited another case in which the state Supreme Court recognized "attorney-client privilege raises special concerns when the client is a government entity," and the privilege should not be used "for public bodies and government agencies to impede transparency."

Courts should construe 'the attorney-client privilege narrowly because it obstructs the truth-finding process," Seeley cited.

According to a declaration from Anita Milanovich, Gianforte's general counsel, the forms include a summary of the bill from an agency's perspective, information about if the agency had proposed the bill, if the agency recommended the governor sign the bill into law or veto it, and if the agency or its attorneys thought the bill might trigger litigation if it became law.

While some of that could be considered legal advice, things like the summary, who proposed the bill and recommendations on signing or vetoing it were simply policy advice, the plaintiff argued.

Seeley's order noted that even if the forms were made within the framework of an attorney-client relationship, they were shared with others outside of that relationship.

Judiciary protections

The governor also tried to claim he could withhold the documents because he was protected by the same provisions that keep judicial deliberations private.

Like judges, Gianforte argued in court, "so too a governor enjoys confidentiality prior to an action he or she may take — in this case, the decision to sign, veto, or amend legislation."

In this case, Gianforte argued that if "the judicial branch can assert a form of deliberative privilege 'when one co-equal branch of government has demanded that another co-equal branch produce government documents,' the executive branch should also have that privilege 'in analogous circumstances.'"

But Seeley wrote that in the Legislature's case, the court did not find that the requested documents were shielded by deliberative privilege and instead ruled the legislative subpoena was used incorrectly.

And even if the court did rule on a question of deliberative privilege, Seeley noted that privacy for judicial deliberations were "explicitly" discussed during the state Constitutional Convention, while executive deliberative privilege was not.

Seeley also said the situations were not "analogous," as Gianforte argued, because in the current case a person was requesting the documents, not a "rival branch of government."

"The 'governor's assertion of gubernatorial privilege does not create a conflict between the executive and the judiciary: it creates a conflict between the executive and the people,'" Seeley wrote, citing an argument made by the plaintiffs.

Executive privilege

Gianforte also argued the forms fell under executive privilege that protects some materials prepared for or by a governor. But Seeley rejected that argument, writing "as a matter of law, there is no form of executive privilege recognized in Montana."

While the framers of the document during the 1972 Constitutional Convention discussed privacy for attorney-client communications and confidential criminal justice information, they did not discuss executive or gubernatorial privileges that would exempt the governor from right-to-know provisions, Seeley wrote.

Gianforte also made an argument that executive privilege "serves the public interest by allowing the governor and agency staff to have frank discussions, allowing them to 'freely exchange facts, (sometimes conflicting) analysis, and criticisms with each other while debating proposed government actions,'" Seeley wrote, citing a brief supporting the governor's argument.

"While this could be true as a matter of policy, it does not comport with the plain language of the right-to-know provision, nor does it align with the framers' intent," Seeley wrote.

Instead, she found plaintiff's argument that open government allows for people to serve as a final check and balance on elected officials more convincing and more aligned with the intent of the framers.

While Gianforte also argued the right to know must be balanced against the governor's powers and duties, Seeley wrote that the right to know "does not impede the governor's ability to exercise his duties."