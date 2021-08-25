Judge: Montana Legislature's subpoena case not moot

A Montana District Court judge on Monday denied the state Legislature's bid to dismiss a case brought by a Supreme Court Justice, following a similar ruling by the high court in June.

Lewis and Clark County District Court Judge Mike McMahon did, however, leave the door open for the Legislature to obtain the sought-after dismissal.

The GOP-led Legislature launched into a conflict with the state's judiciary in April, claiming improper retention of public documents, use of state resources and predetermination on legislation that may come before the bench. The quarrel took off after lawmakers learned the Supreme Court administrator had deleted internal polling of judges regarding pending legislation that would affect judicial functions. The Legislature, represented by the Republican Attorney General's Office, subpoenaed the Supreme Court justices for their internal communications, despite the justices telling lawmakers they had not participated in the polling.