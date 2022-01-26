Judge hears arguments on SupCo election referendum

A group of voters opposing an attempt to change how Supreme Court justices are elected in Montana is hoping their legal arguments carry the same water as a similar case nearly a decade ago.

In that previous challenge, the high court agreed the proposal was unconstitutional.

Since the ink dried on the first state Constitution in 1889, justices have been elected on a statewide basis, like the governor or attorney general. But the GOP-led Legislature last year decided to put a referendum to voters on whether to continue that system or carve the Supreme Court elections into seven districts. Republicans passed the referendum through House Bill 325 on a near-party-line vote, arguing the new arrangement would make the high court more representative of Montana’s varied regions, particularly between the mountainous west and the eastern plains.

The Legislature’s proposal to elect the seven state Supreme Court justices by district should be removed from the 2022 ballot and found to be unconstitutional, argued Jim Goetz, attorney for the group of plaintiffs that include the League of Women Voters of Montana, in a hearing Wednesday in Gallatin County District Court.

Allowing it on the ballot could set the stage for a mud-slinging campaign to undermine the nonpartisan nature of the judiciary, Goetz said. Reshaping the judiciary has been a priority for Republicans since they took control of every statewide office and expanded their majority in the Legislature in the 2020 election.

“Given the present climate, and the attacks, the meritless attacks, on our court system, and particularly the Supreme Court, given ... what I think is a … harebrained attempt to dilute the Supreme Court — can you imagine the kind of campaign that this would unleash?” Goetz said during the hearing.

Wednesday’s arguments largely turned on whether the district court has the authority to weigh in before voters have their say at the polls in November. One door that allows the courts to strike a referendum down before the election is a judge finding that the proposal itself is unconstitutional.

The same proposal to elect justices by district was struck down in 2012 by the state Supreme Court, which found the measure unconstitutional. Among other violations pointed out by the high courtthen, the 2012 ballot measure required candidates to live in their districts; the proposal at hand does not.

Still, the 2012 court ruling found that neither the Legislature nor the voters can change the structure of the Supreme Court into a representative body through a statutory referendum.

But attorneys defending the referendum argue a recent Supreme Court ruling gave new authority to the Legislature to establish how judges reach the bench, particularly when the Constitution mentions the phrase: a manner “provided by law.”

Representing the Montana Secretary of State, assistant solicitor general Christian Corrigan argued the referendum should remain in place until voters have the chance to approve or turn down the proposal at the polls in November.

The referendum was one of several attempts by Republicans during the 2021 session to reshape the judicial branch, which they have alleged to be stocked with liberals. One of those bills eliminated the Judicial Nominating Commission, a panel that vetted judicial candidates before sending a shortlist to the governor for appointment. The bill replacing the commission granted the governor new power to choose judges without the vetting panel.

That bill also produced a contentious lawsuit, and the Montana Supreme Court upheld the law last year, finding the governor was allowed by the Constitution to appoint judges in a matter “provided by law” and passed by the Legislature.

Corrigan argued Wednesday that the court only intervened in the 2012 measure because it would have affected elections that year. The proposal debated in court Wednesday is slated for a statewide vote in November, but would not affect any candidates until the 2024 election.

Corrigan largely dismissed Goetz's argument about threats to the judiciary as a "policy disagreement." Corrigan also said without the urgency of affecting the upcoming election, the courts should not have jurisdiction in the case until the referendum is on the ballot and passed by voters.

"Montana law is clear that the people have a constitutional right to participate in the referendum process," Corrigan said. "Absent extraordinary cause, this court has no ability to adjudicate a pre-election challenged HB 325."

The plaintiffs filed the case less than a month after the Legislature passed HB 325. They include the Montana League of Women Voters, as well as a Butte nun, a former Democratic lawmaker, the former Confederated and Salish Kootenai Tribes chairperson and a member of the 1972 Constitutional Convention. Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen is the lone defendant.

Time is of the essence in this case, which is likely to be appealed to the Montana Supreme Court, Goetz told District Court Judge Peter Ohman on Wednesday. The voter information pamphlet that contains all the proposed ballot issues and initiatives is mailed out to voters in October must be approved by the Secretary of State by Aug. 25.

Ohman did not signal to the parties at the end of Wednesday’s hearing if he would move swiftly on issuing his decision.

