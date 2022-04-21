Judge halts law requiring surgery to update birth certificate

A judge has halted a law that required Montanans who are transgender and want to update their birth certificates to undergo surgery and petition a court.

"Living one’s life consistently with one’s gender identity includes using identity documents that accurately reflect one’s gender identity," Yellowstone County District Court Judge Michael Moses wrote in Thursday's order issuing the preliminary injunction. "Gender-affirming surgery, even for those transgender people who have a medical need for it, does not 'change' their sex, but rather affirms it."

The injunction means the law is on hold while the lawsuit challenging it plays out. It was filed by Amelia Marquez, a Billings woman who is transgender and sought to update her birth certificate that identifies her as male; and an anonymous John Doe, who was born in Montana and wants to correct the sex designation on his birth certificate, but did not want to be forced to share medical information in open court proceedings.

It was filed against the state Department of Public Health and Human Services, which handles birth certificates and changes made to them, and Gov. Greg Gianforte. The law was passed in the 2021 legislative session and signed by Gianforte.

It was one of the most intensely debated bills of the session. Republican state Sen. Carl Glimm, the sponsor of Senate Bill 280, said when he brought the legislation he was frustrated with the rule adopted by the former Democratic administration under which people could previously update a birth certificate by submitting a form to the state health department.

In an emailed statement Thursday, the ACLU of Montana, which represents the plaintiffs, celebrated the order.

“We are thrilled that the court recognized the substantial and unnecessary burdens this law places upon transgender individuals in violation of their constitutional rights,” said Akilah Lane, a staff attorney at the ACLU of Montana. “The court’s injunction affirms the basis of our case: that SB 280 intentionally targets transgender people for unequal treatment because, as Judge Moses wrote, ‘only transgender individuals are subjected to these procedures and burdens in order to have a birth certificate that accurately reflects their gender.’"

When asked via email Thursday if the state would appeal the preliminary injunction, a spokesperson said the state health department does not comment on pending litigation. A spokesperson for the Governor's Office also said it does not generally comment on potential or ongoing litigation.

In his order, Moses wrote the law didn't make clear what kind of surgical procedure would meet its requirement or how someone would prove they'd had an operation, nor did it specify if a licensed medical or other professional would review the information submitted to the heath department.

The law also made no exceptions for if there was a medical reason to not do surgery or if someone could not pay for a mandated procedure, Moses wrote.

"SB 280 requires plaintiffs to disclose private medical information, as well as information about their transgender status, in a public proceeding with no assurance of confidentiality," Moses wrote. "SB 280 also compels plaintiffs to undergo surgery they may not want or need or that is not part of their prescribed medical care or that they may not be able to afford."

While Doe has undergone what's commonly called "top surgery," or masculinizing chest-reconstruction surgery, he said it was unclear if that would meet the requirements in the new law. Further, Doe said going to court would force him to "share private medical records related to his transition in a public court proceeding to determine whether he is the man he knows himself to be," Moses wrote.

In his order, Moses pointed to the state Constitution's privacy provisions that guarantee that "the right of individual privacy is essential to the well-being of a free society and shall not be infringed without the showing of a compelling state interest." It's the same provision that a watershed state Supreme Court hearing in 1999 pointed to in protecting the right for women to access pre-viability abortions.

"Like other major health care decisions, decisions about gender-affirming surgery are profoundly personal, require confidential medical evaluations, and often involve intimate conversations with family members," Moses wrote.

The state previously argued that the plaintiffs' "alleged injuries are no more than generalized concerns over abstract, future harm that lack basis, are ill-defined, and may never materialize.” The state also argued that fears over being outed as transgender were not valid since the plaintiffs decided to participate in the lawsuit.

However, Moses found the plaintiffs' concerns sufficient to issue the preliminary injunction.

"Ms. Marquez has had personal experience with the high incidence of harassment and discrimination experienced by transgender people, having been the target of this treatment in both her personal and professional life, Moses wrote. "Due to these experiences, Ms. Marquez has learned that she must take extra precautions for her personal safety and is afraid anytime she is in situations where her status as transgender might be revealed to people whom she does not already know and trust."

