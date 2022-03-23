 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical alert top story

Judge halts immigration policy challenged by MT, AZ, OH officials

  • 0
Human trafficking meeting

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, left, and Bryan Lockerby, administrator of the state Department of Criminal Investigation, take part in a roundtable discussion on human trafficking in January in Missoula.

 TOM BAUER, Missoulian

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen hailed a federal judge’s ruling this week to block new deportation rules set out by the Biden administration.

Arizona, Ohio and Montana challenged the new policy in November in federal court against Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorka. The guidance ordered DHS officials to prioritize deportations of immigrants who pose a threat to national safety.

The states argue DHS bypassed Congress’ immigration statutes by issuing its own policy. Montana has staked its claim in federal immigration issues as a state that suffers from drug addiction propelled by Mexican drug cartels.

On Monday, U.S. District Court Judge Michael Newman of Ohio granted the states’ motion to block DHS from carrying out certain provisions of the new policy while the legal proceedings play out.

People are also reading…

“This is a great victory for the rule of law, border security and public safety across the country,” Knudsen said in a press release, adding that drugs from Mexico end up in Montana communities.

Newman also denied a motion by DHS to dismiss the states’ case. The judge acknowledged the executive branch’s “significant authority over immigration,” but noted Congress, too, has broad powers over the matter.

“… Can the executive displace clear congressional command in the name of resources allocation and enforcement goals?” Newman wrote. “Here, the answer is no.”

Montana State News Bureau
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Pfizer issues recall of blood pressure medication

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News