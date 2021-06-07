Judge extends delay on campus carry law implementation

McMahon's order noted the right to keep and bear arms is limited in scope, citing exceptions included in a previous U.S. Supreme Court decision that included schools and government buildings as "sensitive places" with longstanding prohibitions. He also noted the state has not presented any binding legal authority that the right to carry firearms on campus is an "absolute right" under either the U.S. or Montana constitutions.

"Furthermore, there is doubt who has the constitutional authority to regulate firearms on (Montana University System) campuses and other locations," McMahon wrote.

David Dewhirst, solicitor general at the Attorney General's Office, contended in the hearing earlier in the day the board's case stands not on tangible harms but carries concerns from opponents to the law. The board had been involved in negotiating certain provisions in HB 102, he said, but only filed the lawsuit after a flood of public comment urging the regents to challenge the law in court. He said the board has authority over what happens on campus, but the Legislature, too, has authority to enact laws that enforce self-defense rights and the board is still subject to state laws.