Judge dismisses Montana media lawsuit against Legislature

Ruling that the court was unwilling to redefine a quorum for the purposes of a public meeting, a Lewis and Clark County District Court judge dismissed a case brought by Montana media against the chairman of a legislative committee.

Judge Mike Menahan on Thursday dismissed the case brought by the Associated Press, newspapers, broadcasters and media associations against Rep. Barry Usher, R-Billings, in his capacity as chairman of the House Judiciary Committee.

The media organizations filed the lawsuit after Usher recessed a committee meeting in February and subsequently gathered with a group of committee Republicans, who have the majority, in a room in the basement of the Capitol. A Montana Free Press reporter who attempted to enter the room was told by Usher the meeting was closed because a quorum of the full committee was not present. Three Republicans were told to remain outside the room to intentionally remain below a majority of committee members, which would require the meeting be open per Montana case law.

The media organizations argued that a majority of the majority party on the committee discussing legislation constituted a subcommittee that should be open under Montana’s right-to-know provisions of the state Constitution.