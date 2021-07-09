Judge dismisses Montana media lawsuit against Legislature

Ruling that the court was unwilling to redefine a quorum for the purposes of a public meeting, a Lewis and Clark County District Court judge dismissed a case brought by Montana media against the chairman of a legislative committee.
Judge Mike Menahan on Thursday dismissed the case brought by the Associated Press, newspapers, broadcasters and media associations against Rep. Barry Usher, R-Billings, in his capacity as chairman of the House Judiciary Committee.
The media organizations filed the lawsuit after Usher recessed a committee meeting in February and subsequently gathered with a group of committee Republicans, who have the majority, in a room in the basement of the Capitol. A Montana Free Press reporter who attempted to enter the room was told by Usher the meeting was closed because a quorum of the full committee was not present. Three Republicans were told to remain outside the room to intentionally remain below a majority of committee members, which would require the meeting be open per Montana case law.
The media organizations argued that a majority of the majority party on the committee discussing legislation constituted a subcommittee that should be open under Montana’s right-to-know provisions of the state Constitution.
The Montana Department of Justice, representing Usher, argued that because an actual majority of committee members were not present, no quorum was established and the gathering did not meet the definition of a public meeting.
In agreeing with Usher, Menahan noted that it was “undisputed” that less than a quorum of representatives attended the gathering.
“Petitioners argue the subgroup of legislators who met to discuss proposed legislation constitutes a quorum – as it was comprised of a majority of members of the majority party on the committee,” the judge wrote. “The Court is unwilling to redefine ‘quorum’ as a ‘majority of a majority.’”
Menahan further ruled that the gathering of lawmakers was closer to an ad hoc group than an organized deliberative body that would be open under Montana case law.
Usher issued a statement Friday in response to the ruling:
"I'm a big supporter of the public's right to observe what its government is doing. Montana's constitution and state law spell out what is and isn't a meeting that's open to the public. I'm glad to see the court agree with the very clear fact that a fraction of a quorum is not a quorum and the members of my committee talking together followed Montana law," he said.
Lee Newspapers, which includes the Helena Independent Record, Billings Gazette, Montana Standard, Missoulian and Ravalli Republic, were among the media organizations that brought the lawsuit.
