Judge dismisses lawsuit seeking to overturn 2019 Montana water rights law

“Certainly, dry trust land is less valuable than irrigated trust land. Notwithstanding, however, there is no credible evidence that HB 286 will turn any current irrigated trust land into dry trust land. To say otherwise is speculative at best,” the decision says.

In the Pettibone case, the court reviewed a factual record to show devaluation of trust lands, McMahon wrote, but the factual record for the current case is insufficient to make the same determination. Under HB 286, an adjudication process still exists that would allow the state to offer evidence and attempt to assert a water right diverted from private land onto state land, the decision says, rather than an administrative filing used by DNRC.

“Courthouses were built to resolve disputes upon the orderly and procedurally fair submission of relevant facts which are then applied to controlling Montana law,” McMahon wrote, before issuing his dismissal of the lawsuit.

Intervenors in the case applauded the decision.

“It’s a great success that these agricultural organizations worked together to take a stand on a case that would have expanded the school trust lands law,” John Youngberg, Montana Farm Bureau Federation executive vice president, said in a statement.