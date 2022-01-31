Judge denies request to temporarily halt parts of wolf regulations

A District Court Judge has denied the request of two wildlife advocacy groups to suspend parts of Montana’s wolf hunting regulations while litigation plays out.

In setting a Feb. 10 hearing, Lewis and Clark County District Court Judge Michael McMahon denied a temporary restraining order requested by Trap Free Montana Public Lands and Wolves of the Rockies. The groups in December sued Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks and the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission over discrepancies in the state’s wolf hunting and trapping regulations.

The groups allege that the agency and commission failed to abide by the legally required process when it adopted the regulations in August. Specifically, the lawsuit states that in the commission’s allowance of hunting wolves at night on private land, the agency unilaterally added tools including artificial light, and thermal or infrared scopes when it published regulations. The lawsuit also notes that absent from this year’s regulations is mention of the prohibition against using aircraft to hunt wolves.

The groups are asking the court to prohibit allowance of artificial light or other technologies for night hunting wolves and to prevent FWP from permitting aerial hunting for wolves. As part of the litigation, the groups filed for a temporary restraining order which would have halted those regulations immediately until the court could consider a preliminary injunction.

In denying the request the judge pointed to exceptions under the Montana Administrative Procedures Act which the lawsuit alleges was violated. The exceptions include “seasonal rules adopted annually or biennially related to hunting, fishing, and trapping when there is a statutory requirement for the publication of the rules.”

McMahon further pointed to the section of code specific to fish and wildlife issues, which states that “regulations must be published in a pamphlet format that is made available to the public.”

The judge also wrote that while the wolf regulations appeared to be excluded from MAPA, “it also appears the processes followed by the Commission in adopting these wolf hunting regulations complied with MAPA’s principles” in providing notice and holding public comment and a hearing.

Tom Kuglin is the deputy editor for the Lee Newspapers State Bureau. His coverage focuses on outdoors, recreation and natural resources.

