Judge denies preliminary injunction in wolf regulation lawsuit

A District Court judge has denied the request for a preliminary injunction over portions of Montana’s wolf hunting and trapping regulations.

Lewis and Clark District Court Judge Michael McMahon issued his denial this week to Wolves of the Rockies and Trap Free Montana in their lawsuit against Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks and the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission. The groups allege in their lawsuit that changes made by FWP in this year’s wolf regulations violated their right to participate and should be overturned.

The groups point to two parts of the current wolf regulations. First, they note that the commission passed a regulation allowing wolf hunting on private land at night, but commissioners did not specify types of equipment that could be used. When regulations were released, FWP added artificial light, night vision, thermal imagining and infrared technology. Secondly, the groups point out that a section of the regulations stating hunting wolves from aircraft was removed without notice or commission action.

The groups argue that only the commission, not the agency, has the power to make such regulatory changes. In court filings and a hearing last month, attorneys asked the court to halt the use of night hunting equipment and aircraft while the litigation plays out.

McMahon in late January denied the groups’ request for a temporary restraining order to immediately halt the allowance of night hunting equipment and aircraft for hunting wolves. In that decision, the judge found that the Montana Administrative Procedure Act specifically exempts rules for hunting and trapping from its public participation requirements.

During the hearing and subsequent filings, attorneys for the groups cited violation of a different law, the Montana Public Participation Act, which they said set out a process of public comment and meetings. They further pointed to state law stating that the commission is charged with setting regulations, the implication being that FWP does not have power to act unilaterally.

Attorneys for the state contend that the night hunting equipment was captured in law and presents a safety concern if disallowed. They further argued that a prohibition on aerial hunting noted in regulations for a decade was an error, and that the Legislature has not specifically prohibited aircraft for hunting wolves. They conceded during the hearing last month that FWP could have better communicated the changes and the reasons for them to the public.

On the issue of aerial hunting, McMahon in his preliminary injunction denial order dated March 2 pointed to the federal Airborne Hunting Act which already prohibits hunting wolves from aircraft. He also found that removing an error from regulations “appears to be consistent with Montana law since an agency rule is invalid if it exceeds the controlling enabling statute.”

McMahon also points to Senate Bill 314 from the last legislative session, which states in part that the commission may authorize hunting wolves at night on private land with the aid of artificial light or night vision scopes, which he writes made the groups aware of the availability of such devices.

“Since the Legislature authorized the Commission to allow ‘artificial light or night vision scopes’ hunting on private land, it appears requiring the Commission to provide ‘public notice’ relative to ‘artificial light or night vision scopes’ might be a useless or futile act,” the judge wrote in a footnote.

In an amended complaint the groups cite the Montana Public Participation Act and state that public participation processes were not followed in terms of taking public input in the decision-making process.

But McMahon, in saying that the argument is compelling, wrote that it does not address the specific exemption from the Montana Administrative Procedures Act.

“If the Commission is exempted under MAPA in establishing seasonal hunting rules, has it held a proceeding as required by MAPA and therefore complied with,” Montana law, the judge asks.

The judge concluded that issuing a preliminary junction at this juncture could be reversed without determining that “possible ultimate issue.”

Montana’s wolf hunting and trapping season runs until March 15.

Tom Kuglin is the deputy editor for the Lee Newspapers State Bureau. His coverage focuses on outdoors, recreation and natural resources.

