Judge blocks new abortion laws from taking effect for 10 days

Moses’ order came after a day and a half of jostling that started when the state, represented by Solicitor General David Dewhirst, filed a motion late Wednesday in Yellowstone County District Court seeking to remove Judge Gregory Todd from the case.

Dewhirst argued Todd had shown bias in comments he made during a hearing last week. At the end of that hearing, Todd said he’d issue an order on whether he’d grant the injunction before Oct. 1, the date the laws would have taken effect.

Yellowstone County District Court erroneously filed documents removing Todd from the case late Wednesday, but only the state Supreme Court can make decisions on removing judges in cases where bias is alleged.

There’s another part of state law that allows each party in a case one judicial substitution without having to cite a reason; that can be done in a district court but the state had already used their power to swap a judge in this case through that avenue.