Joint fundraising committees gain steam in the Legislature

A bill moving through the Legislature would introduce a new type of political committee to Montana’s campaign finance landscape, allowing donors to cut a single check to multiple statewide candidates.
Senate Bill 319, sponsored by Sen. Greg Hertz, R-Polson, would establish joint fundraising committees to solicit large donations that would be split up among the members of the committee. The committees could be made up of statewide candidates, political parties or other political committees.
Hertz said his measure is a simple one, calling it a “book-keeping bill.” Commissioner of Political Practices Jeff Mangan did not support or oppose the bill, and instead provided comments as an informational witness. Still, he said that it would necessitate extensive rulemaking if it passes, in part due to the number of existing campaign finance laws and regulations it could tie into.
“We want to make sure we dot all the I’s and cross all the T’s, so that everybody’s on the same playing field when this goes into effect and the citizens of the state of Montana can feel comfortable with joint fundraising committees and how they operate,” Mangan said.
Several committee members questioned whether the bill could muddy the waters around coordination between candidates and independent political committees, which is illegal. Hertz responded that a joint committee’s sole role would be to collect donations and distribute them among the different political entities, according to a predetermined formula. They would not be expending funds.
The bill does have the potential to make it more complicated to track certain types of campaign contributions. Because individual candidates aren’t allowed to accept corporate contributions, those donations to a joint fundraising committee may have to be divvied up differently based on what type of entity is ultimately receiving the funds.
If two candidates and a political party are the three entities in a joint fundraising committee, corporate contributions for example, would have to flow only to the political committee. Individual candidates are barred from accepting those donations, while political parties generally are not. The same goes for instances in which the candidates already received the maximum contribution from a particular donor.
Neither hearings in the House or the Senate attracted any proponents or opponents to the bill, although Democrats have uniformly opposed it along the way.
When the bill came before the Senate in the midst of a marathon March 1 floor session before the transmittal deadline, Sen. Janet Ellis, D-Helena, spoke against it, saying that the proposal “adds a level of complexity to our campaign finance laws that I just don’t think is appropriate for the state of Montana."
Hertz during Wednesday’s committee hearing likened the new type of political committee to Act Blue, a national online Democratic fundraising platform that raises bulk donations to distribute to Democrats across the country.
“They collect the money from across the country for candidates and then they redistribute that money to the candidates,” Hertz said. “They do reporting, so all the money they get in they have to report. Then they have to tell those candidates here’s where your money came from, those candidates have to put it on their report too.”
The committee did not take any immediate action on the bill.