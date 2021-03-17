Joint fundraising committees gain steam in the Legislature

Several committee members questioned whether the bill could muddy the waters around coordination between candidates and independent political committees, which is illegal. Hertz responded that a joint committee’s sole role would be to collect donations and distribute them among the different political entities, according to a predetermined formula. They would not be expending funds.

The bill does have the potential to make it more complicated to track certain types of campaign contributions. Because individual candidates aren’t allowed to accept corporate contributions, those donations to a joint fundraising committee may have to be divvied up differently based on what type of entity is ultimately receiving the funds.

If two candidates and a political party are the three entities in a joint fundraising committee, corporate contributions for example, would have to flow only to the political committee. Individual candidates are barred from accepting those donations, while political parties generally are not. The same goes for instances in which the candidates already received the maximum contribution from a particular donor.

Neither hearings in the House or the Senate attracted any proponents or opponents to the bill, although Democrats have uniformly opposed it along the way.