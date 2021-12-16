Jacobsen: New statewide voter system will be postponed if issues aren't fixed by next week

A planned switch-over to a new voter management system in Montana could be delayed if existing issues haven’t been fixed by next week, Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen told lawmakers Thursday.

The hearing came a month after county election officials warned that her office was rushing the new system’s rollout.

“If the criteria is met, the system will go live, and if the criteria is not met, the system will not go live,” Jacobsen told the interim legislative State Administration and Veterans Affairs Committee. “Montana will not launch a system that is not ready and we will continue to hold our vendor accountable.”

Her office’s elections manager, Stuart Fuller, said that decision will be made Dec. 20 during a meeting between officials from Jacobsen’s office, a group of county election administrators and a private software team in charge of developing the new “ElectMT” system. In development since 2019, ElectMT would replace the current “MontanaVotes system, which the state has used for more than a decade.

Fuller acknowledged a number of bugs remain in the software, although he also noted that most of them are relatively minor and not “critical” to the decision to go live with the new system. Some of those lingering problems are critical, however, and he said they had not been resolved at the conclusion of an extensive two-week test the office conducted with election officials this month.

The interim committee held the hearing after the top elections officials in Ravalli and Cascade counties urged the panel to look into what they characterized as a “rushed” timeline to go live with a new statewide voter management system.

Cascade County Clerk and Recorder Rina Moore said Thursday that local election officials still don’t have enough confidence in the new system to go live with it in January 2022 as planned.

“I think we can say that we’re in agreement that it’s going to be a fantastic program when it is ready, but right now as far as the elections administrators are concerned it is not ready,” Moore said. She added, “We are excited to utilize the new program when the time comes. It’s got some features that our old program does not, but it still has a few fixes that need to be made and we are willing to work with the Secretary of State’s office form here forward to test the system again."

Moore reiterated what she and Ravalli County Election Administrator Regina Plettenberg previously said: that they want the opportunity to run a parallel test of the new system during a federal election. That means using the old system to run the actual election, while simultaneously running the new system to detect any potential discrepancies or remaining bugs. That was supposed to happen during the November 2020 election, but the new software wasn’t ready in time.

Fuller noted the state has continued to maintain the current software, meaning it would be able to continue running MontanaVotes if the ElectMT launch date gets pushed back.

“There are (software) patches available for that and we are on support for that system,” Fuller said. “What we do know is that parts of it are getting long in the tooth, so to speak, and we need to move forward.”

In an interview after the hearing, he said his office would have to work with the software developers to determine a launch date if the rollout doesn’t happen in January, but that “ideally it would be January 2023.”

During the committee's November meeting, Moore had suggested that deploying the new system before it's ready could undermine voters' confidence in the next election, noting the damage already done by unsubstantiated theories about widespread voter fraud in 2020. She had specifically offered hypotheticals like one voter being issued two ballots, or the system failing to accept a cast ballot.

Since Jacobsen’s predecessor, Corey Stapleton, began the process of switching to the new system in 2018, the Secretary of State’s office has argued that continuing to run the old system could present security issues over time. At the time, Stapleton said hacks into the Arizona and Illinois voter registration systems in 2016 motivated him to set an aggressive timeline for the new system’s rollout.

Jacobsen reiterated that issue Thursday, telling the committee, “We cannot continue to fight cybersecurity threats with outdated technology.”

The ElectMT system is being developed by South Dakota-based BPro. Most of the funding comes from federal money awarded to the state in 2018 for election security, $2 million of which was set aside for developing the ElectMT system. As of November, $1.7 million of the $3.6 million budgeted for the project had been spent, according to a report by the Legislative Finance Committee.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.