It's unclear if federal COVID-19 aid money could affect proposed Montana tax cuts

On Tuesday in a press conference, Gianforte said his administration is still trying to get details on the language in the ARPA and what it means for his tax cut plans.

"We're still trying to get clarity on this," Gianforte said. "This is one of the problems, things are moving quickly in Washington and here in the state."

The governor pointed out his tax proposals came about before the federal aid and its rules for states to access the money existed.

"Our plans for tax reduction were based on the existing budget and not directly or indirectly related to the new money coming in," Gianforte said. "That being said, we're being extra careful they don't get conjoined and we're looking at that and we're taking necessary steps there."

On Monday, Montana U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, a Republican, said he was introducing the “State Fiscal Flexibility Act” to cut the section of the ARPA about state tax reductions.

In an emailed statement, Daines said the provision would be punitive.

“To punish states that offer their citizens tax relief is a shameful federal overreach and has nothing to do with combatting the pandemic," Daines said.