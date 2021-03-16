It's unclear if federal COVID-19 aid money could affect proposed Montana tax cuts

As work begins on determining how the state will spend billions in coronavirus aid coming to Montana, one provision in the federal legislation is leaving lawmakers with a large unanswered question.
A section of the American Rescue Plan Act signed by President Joe Biden on March 11 says states can't use the money to directly or indirectly offset a net reduction in tax revenue from any sort of tax cuts.
A key part of Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte's tax package advancing through the Legislature includes dropping the state's top income tax rate and reducing in the number of businesses that would pay the business equipment tax. There's also a trigger bill that could lower that tax rate further if the state meets certain fiscal benchmarks.
But there are also proposals to increase revenues, like a bill to re-align Montana's corporate tax structure and the legalization of recreational cannabis passed by voters last fall.
Like much of the federal aid package, which Congress still needs to craft rules for spending, it's not known yet if the section about no net tax reductions could affect Gianforte's plans.
At the start of a hearing between the joint House Appropriations and Senate Finance and Claims committees Monday, the director of the Legislative Fiscal Division told lawmakers it wasn't clear what the provision in the ARPA would mean for bills advancing through the Legislature and that a legislative attorney would need to weigh in.
Last Friday in a meeting with reporters, Rep. Llew Jones, a Conrad Republican who heads the House Appropriations Committee, said he felt other revenue increases would offset the cuts.
"Marijuana's (a) plus, then the triple tax deal (corporate tax restructuring) is a plus, and so Montana isn't net negative. It's re-addressing how it taxes, but that's not negative," Jones said.
Jones pointed out the federal money comes with other similar provisions dictating states can't cut school funding and offset that with ARPA aid.
"Obviously we'll look at the litmus test and we'll make sure we stay within the guidelines, but the idea that that's going to stop all action (on tax cuts) is false," Jones said.
Gianforte's income tax cut proposal, Senate Bill 159, had proposed to cut the rate paid by those with a taxable income of $18,500 or more, the state’s top bracket, by 0.15%. That would have been a drop from 6.9% to 6.75%. But last week Rep. Rhonda Knudsen, R-Culbertson, amended the bill to low the rate to 6.5%, for a cut of 0.4%.
A new fiscal note for the bill published Monday estimates that by fiscal year 2025, the bill as amended by Knudsen would be a $84.7 million reduction in general fund revenue. The prior estimate put the general fund hit at $30 million.
Another of Gianforte's proposals, House Bill 303, would increase the exemption on the business equipment tax. An estimate shows it would result in a $3.8 million reduction in revenues that went to local governments and schools, and would be offset with general fund dollars.
A status sheet produced by the Legislative Fiscal Division before Knudsen's amendment shows that all the bills progressing through the session would result in net revenue reductions of $58.7 million, though not all those bills will cross the finish line. It also doesn't include the revenue boost expected from the voter-approved legalization of cannabis. That's because a bill to create the program hasn't been introduced yet.
One estimate for the recreational cannabis bill produced by the University of Montana's Bureau of Business and Economic Research puts the revenue from legal cannabis in Montana at $52 million annually in 2026.
The corporate tax restructuring bill, which is still awaiting a vote in its first committee, would raise revenues about $14.8 million, according to a fiscal estimate.
On Tuesday in a press conference, Gianforte said his administration is still trying to get details on the language in the ARPA and what it means for his tax cut plans.
"We're still trying to get clarity on this," Gianforte said. "This is one of the problems, things are moving quickly in Washington and here in the state."
The governor pointed out his tax proposals came about before the federal aid and its rules for states to access the money existed.
"Our plans for tax reduction were based on the existing budget and not directly or indirectly related to the new money coming in," Gianforte said. "That being said, we're being extra careful they don't get conjoined and we're looking at that and we're taking necessary steps there."
On Monday, Montana U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, a Republican, said he was introducing the “State Fiscal Flexibility Act” to cut the section of the ARPA about state tax reductions.
In an emailed statement, Daines said the provision would be punitive.
“To punish states that offer their citizens tax relief is a shameful federal overreach and has nothing to do with combatting the pandemic," Daines said.
The senator, who voted against the act, has been critical of the aid package, saying it strayed too far from its focus on COVID-19 relief and gave a bailout to "blue states" that had financial problems before the pandemic.