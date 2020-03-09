It's the last day to get on Montana ballot

A flurry of activity marked Monday morning as the clock for candidates to get their name on the ballot in Montana ticked down to a 5 p.m. deadline.
Already, there's been an unexpected entrance to the U.S. Senate race — in addition to Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock joining the race. That's John Driscoll, a longtime former Democratic state Public Service Commissioner who filed Monday as a Republican in the U.S. Senate primary.
This is the third time Driscoll has made a last-minute entrance into a congressional race; he also filed to run for U.S. House up against the filing deadline in 2008 and 2014, though both those times he ran as a Democrat. In 2008 he won the primary, and ended up losing the general election to former U.S. Rep. Denny Rehberg, a Republican. He lost to Democrat John Lewis in 2014 primary.
Driscoll did not immediately return a call Monday morning seeking comment about his filing.
In 2014 he told Lee Newspapers he was concerned about the rise of the conservative Tea Party movement in Montana and considered running in that House race as a Republican to offer "a non-Tea Party option" for the party.
Driscoll also was in the state House from 1973-1979, and was speaker in 1977. He also ran for U.S. Senate before, in 1978, 1990, 2000 and 2002. He was on the PSC from 1981 to 1993. He was a Army National Guard colonel who said he was semi-retired in 2014 and operates an online magazine at www.stewardmagazine.com.
Incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Steve Daines is seeking re-election and besides Driscoll has one other primary challenger, Stevensville hardware store owner Daniel Larson.
Secretary of State
The Republican primary for Secretary of State gained another candidate Monday — Public Service Commission Chairman Brad Johnson, who previously served as Secretary of State from 2005-2009.
Johnson's term as chairman of the PSC does not expire until 2022. He won re-election to the seat in 2018. He did not immediately return a call Monday seeing comment about his filing.
Johnson served one four-year term as Secretary of State, from 2005-2009, before he lost the spot to Democrat Linda McCulloch in the 2008 election. He ran again against McCulloch in 2012 and lost.
In his previous stint as Secretary of State, Johnson supported legislation that banned electronic voting machines and required the use of paper ballots. He also said in his 2012 campaign he wanted to require voters to show a photo ID before being able to cast a ballot and to do away with the state's same-day voter registration. He also opposed moving to voting by mail.
Johnson in 2012 said his major accomplishments in the Secretary of State's office were implementing a federal Help America Vote Act grant and moving the process of business filings to a mostly online system.
Four other Republicans are running for the job: deputy Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen, state Rep. Forrest Mandeville of Columbus, state Senate President Scott Sales of Bozeman, and Clerk of the state Supreme Court Bowen Greenwood. Only one Democrat has filed to run, state Sen. Bryce Bennett of Missoula.