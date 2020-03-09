It's the last day to get on Montana ballot

Johnson's term as chairman of the PSC does not expire until 2022. He won re-election to the seat in 2018. He did not immediately return a call Monday seeing comment about his filing.

Johnson served one four-year term as Secretary of State, from 2005-2009, before he lost the spot to Democrat Linda McCulloch in the 2008 election. He ran again against McCulloch in 2012 and lost.

In his previous stint as Secretary of State, Johnson supported legislation that banned electronic voting machines and required the use of paper ballots. He also said in his 2012 campaign he wanted to require voters to show a photo ID before being able to cast a ballot and to do away with the state's same-day voter registration. He also opposed moving to voting by mail.

Johnson in 2012 said his major accomplishments in the Secretary of State's office were implementing a federal Help America Vote Act grant and moving the process of business filings to a mostly online system.

Four other Republicans are running for the job: deputy Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen, state Rep. Forrest Mandeville of Columbus, state Senate President Scott Sales of Bozeman, and Clerk of the state Supreme Court Bowen Greenwood. Only one Democrat has filed to run, state Sen. Bryce Bennett of Missoula.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.