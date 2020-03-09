It's official: Bullock running for Senate

“I honestly thought that our state was at a crossroad and this place that we call home could really change,” Bullock said. “I’ve worked over the last seven years to try to represent all of our state, and working with Democrats and Republicans I think that we’ve been able to get good stuff done. … It is not an exaggeration that I hear from Montanans every single day and have for months and months.”

Still, the Montana Republican Party has already capitalized on those meetings as forces swaying Bullock, releasing last week an online video pointing out many of the times the governor said he wouldn’t run for Senate and that the change of heart came after the Obama and Schumer meetings.

Montana Republican Party Chairman Don Kaltschmidt released a statement Wednesday criticizing what was then a possible Bullock run.

"Gov. Bullock isn't actually interested nor would he find it compelling or enjoy being a U.S. senator — he said so himself, he simply couldn't resist the pressure from Barack Obama and Chuck Schumer," Kaltschmidt said in the statement.

Bullock pointed to another D.C. lawmaker as a bigger motivator that Schumer or Obama.