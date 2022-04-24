'It never ends': Local election officials struggle to combat voter fraud theories

CHOTEAU — With unsubstantiated theories of coordinated voter fraud lingering as a potent issue in the upcoming midterms, local elections officials across Montana are bearing the brunt of efforts to cast doubt on the state’s voting systems.

As the elected clerk and recorder, Paula Jaconetty serves as the top elections official for Teton County’s 6,200 residents. Despite the small, conservative electorate under her jurisdiction, she says a dedicated group of residents have been at times inundating her with duplicative or unclear allegations, questions and information requests related to the 2020 election.

Many of those requests bear the fingerprints of conspiracy theories that have emerged since former President Donald Trump began falsely blaming his 2020 election loss on the presence of widespread voter fraud. And Jaconetty said responding to them is a time-intensive process, with little indication that her responses are being given much weight.

“Finally I had to turn it over to my county attorney, because they started accusing me of destroying public records,” Jaconetty said. Clerks in small counties are also in charge of human resources, recordkeeping, and other duties, she added. “It’s not like I just do elections. I do the budgeting, all the financials plus our regular clerk-and-recorder duties. I have a great staff, otherwise I wouldn’t be here anymore.”

Speaking in a hotel conference room after a day of election judge trainings earlier this month, she said the tenor of those conversations has started to raise her hackles. For a federal election, Jaconetty said she’d typically dispatch ballot-processing machines, known as “tabulators,” to count votes in the county’s outlying polling places in the upcoming federal elections.

But after meeting with several local skeptics to explain election processes and security at a municipal election last year, she said one of them suggested that they could easily plant a chip in the machine that would alter the outcome of the vote. She acknowledges it was vague, but said she felt threatened enough to do all the counting with a centrally located tabulator in Choteau this year.

“That was the deciding factor,” she said, noting that logistics also played a major role in her decision. “I took an oath of service to my county and do my very best with this, and never in my 21 years of doing this have I been questioned like this.”

'All-consuming' local pressure

From the Flathead to Ekalaka, local elections officials say they feel under siege as local activists inundate them with public records requests, demand that all ballots be counted by hand or accuse them of covering up voter fraud in 2020. That pressure has been largely coming from the right, in a state where the GOP enjoyed an historically successful 2020 general election.

Missoula County has been the site of a more than year-long attempt by far-right activists to unearth irregularities in its 2020 election results. Those efforts recently prompted the local GOP committee to spend thousands of dollars to disprove the group’s claims, amid concerns that conservative voters were becoming convinced their votes don’t count.

In Helena, Lewis and Clark County residents last month poured into a county commissioners meeting to offer public comments centered on unsubstantiated hacking allegations and grants dispersed to election offices across the country in 2020. So far this year, Clerk and Recorder Amy Reeves says she’s been “bombarded” by requests for the names of staff and election judges, grant funding reports and any information related to election procedures.

“It’s just not a quick thing to answer all these,” Reeves said. She added that she’s working to set up a website to centralize answers to duplicative queries.

Flathead County Clerk and Recorder Debbie Pierson said she’s been spending upwards of 20 hours per week pushing back against allegations that her tabulators aren’t secure. A proposal last summer to replace the 16-year-old machines the county had been using faced such fierce opposition that commissioners delayed action on it multiple times, and at one point the county manager was dispatched to accompany Pierson when she left the meeting.

She worries that members of her staff and other experienced election officials around the state are getting burnt out by the “all-consuming” politicization of their roles, and either retiring early or finding a new career path.

“These are professionals that care about what they do, and when you’re daily being questioned — not that it’s not people’s right to question a process — but at the same time there hasn’t been the ability to sit down and have rational conversations about it,” Pierson said. The atmosphere has been reminding her of the Freemen era, she added, referring to the the anti-government militia group that was active in Montana in the 1990s. “It’s creating distrust in elections, and it’s really unfortunate.”

Pierson is a Republican. But she noted her own GOP central committee has promoted debunked allegations that Flathead County reported an estimated 5,000 votes more than were actually cast. The claim is part of an analysis created by former Army Capt. Seth Keshel, a nationally prominent promoter of claims that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump.

Keshel's analysis has repeatedly been shown to rest on unsubstantiated implications and missing data. He hasn't shared the methodology underlying his conclusions, but his “heat map” analysis of allegedly inflated vote totals has become a regular feature during events promoting election conspiracy theories across the state.

"These are national talking points, based on what is suspected to have happened in some other state," Pierson said. "It never ends."

Tossing out tabulators

Along Montana's eastern border, a push to eliminate tabulators altogether is getting a boost from local state lawmakers, including Rep. Bob Phalen, R-Lindsay, who has been traveling the region to urge clerks and county commissioners to eliminate machines in favor of hand-counting each ballot.

“They did not have any substantial claims or proof of inequities with the processes in Montana or the tabulators, but [issues] in other states,” Pam Castleberry said. She’s the clerk and recorder for Carter County, in the southeast corner of Montana.

Up until she introduced tabulators in her county in 2020, hand-counting ballots on Election Day would often keep her and her staff in the office past midnight, she said. “I told them I have no plan of deviating from my election plan that I have and I will utilize the tabulators in this election or any upcoming elections.”

The county clerks in nearby Dawson, Wibaux and Richland counties said they have also been approached by local lawmakers in recent weeks. Phalen, who appears to have been organizing the visits, did not respond to requests for comment. He was among a group of lawmakers who traveled last summer to Sioux Falls for a “cyber symposium” on election security, hosted by My Pillow founder Mike Lindell.

In Glendive, Dawson County Clerk and Recorder Shirley Kreiman has been fielding questions about grant funding and requests for copies of ballot images, which are treated as confidential voter information that would require a judge’s order to be released. She said she's witnessed an uptick in overall distrust of local election processes among county residents.

“You just try to handle them as calmly as you can,” Kreiman said. “The processes are open, they’re certainly welcome to come and participate when we have the counting or the post-election audit, or when we do the testing of the machines.”

Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen has declined repeatedly to directly address election fraud conspiracy theories, but has maintained that the state’s elections are secure. She’s also noted that under state law, tabulators certified for use in Montana lack the equipment to connect to the internet. One of her deputies, state elections director Dana Corson, last October issued an email to election officials across Montana, warning that “several counties have been approached about a ‘forensic audit’ of your tabulators.”

He asked election officials to notify the state if they plan to allow access to the tabulators, and noted that doing so could violate agreements and expose confidential information. “This may entail extra expense that you would need to cover,” he wrote.

Corson did not respond to an email requesting clarification on what had prompted his guidance, or whether any tabulators in the state had in fact been accessed as part of an unofficial audit.

'It's unlimited'

At the Teton County election judge training, Jaconetty’s three-hour spiel is dense. Both she and judges-in-training readily acknowledge that no one will absorb all this information in one go. If you’re unsure of anything on Election Day, she tells them, just pick up the phone and call her office.

There’s a rigid protocol governing each step an elections worker takes in providing and counting ballots. At least two elections officials accompany sealed boxes of ballots any time they’re moved. There are myriad ways that a person can cast their vote, or that their ballot can get disqualified.

It’s that complexity that makes pushing back on the fraud theories so time consuming, elections officials say.

“It’s no matter what we do, they spin anything we tell them so they don’t have to believe in the process,” Jaconetty said.

Michael Russo, from the town of Power, has been the most prolific among the Teton County residents sending election-fraud queries to Jaconetty during the past year. The night before the training, he’d emailed the county commissioners asking to discuss election security issues with them, and included a link to a video of state lawmakers discussing fraud theories at a recent meeting.

Russo said he's spent the past year researching election processes and allegations of voter fraud. He signed up to be an election judge to learn more about the process, he said, but by the end of the day hadn’t gained any more confidence in its security.

“It’s an extremely complicated system,” he said. “There’s a lot going on there that we cannot verify.”

Asked if there’s any amount of evidence that would satisfy his doubts about election security, Russo responded that machines can’t be trusted. Even though the state requires each county to hand-count random selections of ballots to double-check the tabulators’ results, he feels there’s just too many unknowns, too many ways the machines could be manipulated.

“It’s unlimited,” he said. “If you think you’re satisfied by a result, you didn’t get the result. It’s unlimited. There’s so much out there.”

