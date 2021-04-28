Investigative committee releases draft report on judicial probe

The legislative committee formed by Republicans to probe the judicial branch released a draft of its initial report Wednesday, outlining concerns raised by the GOP in recent weeks and providing a list of recommendations for the Legislature to consider.

The Select Committee on Judicial Transparency and Accountability is scheduled to meet at 8 a.m. Thursday to discuss the report and take public comment, Sen. Greg Hertz, a Republican from Polson who chairs the committee, said Wednesday.

The report largely captures legislative Republicans' view on their dispute with the judicial branch, which has been ratcheting up over the past month. It includes a timeline and citations for the legislature's investigative authority. The GOP's concerns laid out in the report include lobbying on state time and using state resources regarding pending legislation and judicial appointments, as well as assertions of judicial bias and failure to retain public records.