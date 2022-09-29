Investigation finds DOJ likely discriminated in hiring due to political beliefs

The Montana Department of Justice likely discriminated against an applicant for a job in its legal services bureau by denying that person the position due to their political beliefs, a state employment investigator found.

A Human Rights Bureau investigative report dated Sept. 21, obtained this week by the Montana State News Bureau, found that Andres Haladay, a former Helena City Commissioner and attorney, was likely passed over for a conservative-leaning candidate. That was after Haladay expressed liberal and progressive beliefs in an essay prompt during the hiring process for the Agency Legal Services Bureau chief position at the Montana Department of Justice.

That agency is run by Republican Attorney General Austin Knudsen, elected to the office in 2020 and former Speaker of the House in the state Legislature. The investigative report states former Deputy Attorney General Kris Hansen, another former Republican state lawmaker who had hiring authority in the process, overrode the hiring panel assembled to select an applicant who was considered to be a weaker candidate than Haladay.

Reached by phone on Tuesday, Haladay said he was pleased with the investigator’s findings.

“For approximately 10 years I’ve represented government agencies and public officials of varying political and ideological backgrounds and it’s never once been an issue in my professional career,” Haladay said.

A spokesperson for the Department of Justice on Thursday called the complaint "silly" and said the other candidate was chosen for their managerial experience.

"We will appeal," spokesperson Emilee Cantrell said of the discrimination finding.

Over the course of the Human Rights Bureau’s investigation, the Department of Justice maintained that it drew no conclusions of candidates’ political beliefs from the essays. Additionally, the department argued that while Haladay was a strong candidate, “the better candidate was selected for the job.”

Based on the evidence presented in their final report last week, a Human Rights Bureau investigator wrote that that position is “unworthy of belief.”

The Department of Justice posted the job in November 2021. Along with a cover letter and a resume, candidates were required to submit an essay on the responsibility of government to the people of Montana. At the time, Haladay was the deputy chief legal counsel at the Montana Department of Corrections.

Of the three candidates considered for the job, Haladay was ranked second by the hiring committee, while Assistant Attorney General Pat Risken was ranked third, according to the investigative report. The first-place candidate withdrew their name from consideration during the hiring process.

Haladay’s political beliefs were publicly known before the process, due to his public position on the Helena City Commission from 2014 until leaving that office earlier this year. According to the report, Haladay was aware his personal beliefs did not align with the current administration of the justice department, but he still felt his essay should be honest about his beliefs.

Haladay’s essay on the role of government espoused the need for government to protect a woman’s right to abortion access, as well as address climate change to guarantee a clean and healthful environment.

In comparison, Risken’s essay is described in the report as sharing a view that government should be limited, rather than acting as a societal safety net. Risken wrote it is the responsibility of everyone to protect clean air and water, and not the role of government to hinder development or utilization of the land.

The Human Rights Bureau investigator wrote that argument “does not appear credible,” due to the political nature of the essays Haladay and Risken submitted, as well as the hiring panel ranking Haladay above Risken.

The Human Rights Bureau investigator never got to speak with Hansen, the Deputy Attorney General at the time, about her decision to override the hiring panel’s ranking and select Risken for the job; Hansen died in July. Members of the hiring panel told the investigator Hansen did not wish to explain her reasoning, but had the authority to make the selection, according to the report.

Cantrell said Thursday that Haladay was offered a lower-level job as deputy bureau chief and a staff attorney position but did not accept.

Risken, who is not listed as the bureau chief on the department's directory online, has since retired, Cantrell said. Haladay has not applied for the job, Cantrell said, despite DOJ reportedly reaching out and encouraging him to do so.

In the 2021 Legislature, the Montana Department of Justice was the lone proponent of a bill that would have expanded the number of positions to be appointed by political agency heads, like the Attorney General’s Office. The legislation was pitched as a measure to help elected officials cycle out employees from past administrations and move the agency in a direction essentially approved by the voters.

“They need to be able to implement (the elected officials’) goals,” Sen. Doug Kary, a Billings Republican who carried the bill in the state Senate, said at the time. “Without having employees that are willing to work with the director to implement those goals, those goals cannot be implemented.”

The proposed bill died on a Senate floor vote.

The Human Rights Bureau process now moves to mediation between Haladay and the justice department. If the parties cannot resolve the matter within 30 days, the case moves to an administrative officer who may hold trial-like proceedings to settle the case.

Haladay declined to say Tuesday what he is seeking in the mediation but did add he hopes the hiring process does away with the essay. In this case, his political beliefs made Haladay a member of a protected class, part of the threshold required to establish that unlawful discrimination took place.

“I’m hopeful we can resolve this and I really do think the essay needs to be eliminated as a criteria for eliminating candidates from nonpartisan employment,” Haladay said.