Introducing Big Sky Lede: A podcast from the Montana State News Bureau

If the last year has shown us anything, it’s that state government isn’t this abstract thing going on in Helena.

Through a pandemic and through an election where more Montanans than ever before made their voices heard, governing and politics has met us all face-to-face. Public health directives have changed the way we live our lives.

In November voters delivered a mandate for Republicans, who not only decisively took back the governor’s office after 16 years in the hands of Democrats, but also claimed every other statewide office on the ballot.

But that’s just the start of the news. Big Sky Lede is about what’s next.

What will the GOP do with their newfound power?

What happens to legislation that’s met the veto pen at the end of the road for the last decade and a half?

Did the last election signal the start of a period of one-party government or can Democrats build back their brand?

We’ve all heard a COVID-19 vaccine is the light at the end of the tunnel, but how long is the rest of that tunnel?

And who is driving the bus to get us through?