Insurrection anniversary observances bring time of reflection

Linda and Dick Norden stood on a sidewalk Thursday at the cusp of Boulder’s Veterans Park for a somber observance of the one-year anniversary of the insurrection on Washington, D.C.

They stood with about three dozen other people in temperatures that hovered in the single digits with the occasional hum of vehicles whirling down Main Street nearby.

And, after 15 minutes, the group, many of whom stood bundled head to toe and ankle-deep in snow, dispersed, shared some homemade scones, climbed into the cars and drove off.

And hardly a word was spoken.

“We believe in our country and we love our country and just are sad that this is going on and there is so much division,” Linda Norden said. “We need healing, we need to come together.”

Thursday marked one year since pro-Trump rioters breached the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying the 2020 election results that favored now-President Joe Biden. The Boulder event was a stark contrast from another sparsely attended anniversary event at the state Capitol in Helena, where organizers rejected the notion that an insurrection took place on Jan. 6, 2021, and prayed for people who have been charged with crimes related to the violent riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Vigils were planned elsewhere in Montana, including Bozeman, Great Falls and Missoula.

The Boulder observance was organized by a group of residents — Jan Anderson, Bryher Herak, Brud Smith, Terry Minow, Dee Anna and Jim Heikes — who said in a Dec. 22 letter to the community newspaper, the Boulder Monitor, that “This year we hope to convey the message that our community supports a different approach to addressing the issues that face our community, state and nation.”

Anderson said she was pleased by the turnout.

“This is much more than I expected, based on the weather,” she said.

No speeches or demonstrations were planned. People were instead asked by organizers to “spend the vigil silently contemplating the importance of peace and civility to the future of our community, state and nation.”

Joy Lewis of Basin said she came because of her fellow citizens who believe in democracy and civility and responsibility for one’s actions.

She was asked what she did during the 15-minute observance.

“I prayed a lot,” she said. “I prayed for civility, I prayed for healing and I prayed for my country — so that we can come together again, we have been so divided.”

Lewis said she also prayed for our democracy to survive.

And she said later she “prayed for those officers who lost their lives and were injured while defending our Capitol, and their families. And I prayed that the people in the crowd who stormed the capitol find love and kindness in their hearts. I'll share mine with them.”

After the vigil, Melanie Sako of Basin treated attendees to homemade scones. She said she was worried about the country's divisiveness and was hoping for healing.

Smith, who signed the letter to the Monitor, said he is worried about all the division in the country and how we move forward.

“We have to pull together and solve some problems and listen to each other,” he said, adding the observance was an opportunity to “listen to what your heart is telling you.“

Some 30 miles north, about two dozen people gathered indoors at the state Capitol in Helena for a different kind of Jan. 6 remembrance.

The small event, billed as “The People’s House Rally,” was organized by Jordan “J.D.” Hall, pastor at Fellowship Baptist Church in Sidney, owner of Gideon Knox consulting group and a federally licensed firearms dealer. Hall also publishes the Montana Daily Gazette website, which posts far-right content such as vaccine disinformation.

Hall led the group in prayer and singing hymns. They prayed for the family of Ashli Babbitt, a participant in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot who was shot and killed by a Capitol police officer. Hall said he was not at Montana's Capitol on Thursday to deliver a sermon about politics, but cast the Democratic Party as an angry mob bent on power.

But Hall added it’s an important year, being an election year.

“There’s much work to be done,” he said.

Hall repeatedly noted the weather had hampered the turnout. Those who spoke to the crowd included Public Service Commissioner Randy Pinocci, and Nick Ramlow, state representative for People's Rights, an organization founded by anti-government activist Ammon Bundy.

State, county and local law enforcement swept the Montana Capitol building before the event, just as they did on Jan. 20, 2021, after the FBI issued a public notice that riots had been planned at all 50 state Capitols on the day of President Joe Biden’s inauguration. Law enforcement found no trouble in Helena on that day, nor did they on Thursday.

Before Thursday’s gathering, Whitehall pastor Steve Wagner said in an interview he did not believe Trump supporters had been behind the riots that crashed through windows at the U.S. Capitol. Asked why, he said he questioned what happened because the siege was ultimately unsuccessful. Asked if he believed other actors, like the specter of Antifa, had been behind the Jan. 6 riots, Wagner said his only belief was that he had not been told the truth.

“I don’t know the truth of what it was, but I know what it wasn’t,” Wagner said.

In addition to more than 15,000 hours of footage of the riot at the Capitol, captured by security cameras as well as by participants themselves, investigations by a bipartisan congressional committee and the U.S. Department of Justice have found those who mobbed the Capitol supported Trump. Rioters have also made clear their support of Trump in their own social media postings and interviews to press.

Wagner had spoken in the state Capitol rotunda before, at a 2015 event that garnered 150 people, to urge lawmakers to defy what he called immoral laws and court rulings from the federal government.

Mark Wicks, who has run as a Libertarian and Republican for various public offices, most recently unsuccessfully as a GOP candidate for county commissioner in Hill County, drove 200 miles down Thursday from Inverness, although he said he had some other business in Helena to attend to. He had friends in D.C. a year ago, and said the images widely shared focused on the mayhem but don't reflect the thousands of others who didn’t breach the Capitol barrier.

“Their experience was not what you saw on TV,” Wicks said.

Still, Wicks acknowledged the violence that took place that day, which caused five deaths. Videos from Jan. 6, 2021, show rioters stomping on police and battering their way through officers to enter the capitol. Two brothers from Helena were among the first to reach the Capitol's innards; six Montanans have been identified as participants in the deadly attack.

“There was bad behavior there, no doubt,” Wicks said.

Still, Wicks saw Thursday as the first of a new annual remembrance, not about elections or violence in Washington, D.C., but an occasion to put elected officials on notice regarding who they work for.

“I think it’ll turn into something, hopefully, something good,” Wicks said. “For elected officials to remember they answer to the American people.”

