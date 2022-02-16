Inspector general report's impact on Zinke campaign remains to be seen, analysts say

An inspector general’s report from the Department of the Interior accusing former Sec. Ryan Zinke of ethics violations comes in the midst of his congressional campaign to represent Montana — a position he held until his appointment to former President Donald Trump’s cabinet.

Zinke’s high profile in the state, strong fundraising and support from Trump, who easily won in Montana in the last election, has some political analysts calling him the early frontrunner. State political analysts said Wednesday the report will be an issue in the election, but how much impact it will have remains to be seen.

The report from inspector general Mark Greenblatt, a Trump appointee, found that Zinke continued working with a foundation on a commercial development in Whitefish after previously saying he would step away, and then denied involvement to ethics officials. Those findings are serious, said Rob Saldin, University of Montana political science professor and analyst for Montana Public Radio’s “Campaign Beat.”

“The findings in the report seem to be significant, that he behaved unethically, misused his office and then lied about it to cover it up — those are serious findings,” he said.

Zinke characterized the report as a “political hit job” to the Associated Press and accused Interior, now overseen by appointees of Democrat Joe Biden, of sitting on the report to MTN. On social media he said, “Shots fired by the deep state” and “Not backing down.”

“It is in Trump’s mold of don’t back down, don’t give an inch, but one does have to wonder how big a problem it is for his narrative that this inspector general is a Republican and a Trump appointee,” Saldin said.

Democrats, who have already pushed to make Zinke’s ethics probes a campaign issue, renewed those attacks Wednesday. Al Olszewski, a former Republican legislator and surgeon from Kalispell, also attacked Zinke, citing accusations in the report. But political analysists say they are watching to see what impact the report will ultimately have.

“It’s not altogether clear that it’s going to hurt Zinke that much,” Saldin said. “A decade ago, it might’ve forced a candidate to withdraw, or at the very least it might’ve been held over his head, but in the last six years that standard has changed. The revelations may still resonate with voters, but voters are so polarized and dug into camps, one wonders what is capable of breaking through.”

Democrats running for Congress include Missoula attorney Monica Tranel, Cora Neumann, a nonprofit executive from Bozeman, and former lawmaker Tom Winter from Missoula.

In the Republican primary from Montana western House District 1, Zinke faces Olszewski, and Mary Todd, a small business owner from Kalispell.

Lee Banville, a political analyst and professor at the University of Montana's School of Journalism, believes the report provides more fodder for the attacks Democrats have been levying. If it also becomes a major issue in the primary, the charges could be strong in the minds of voters, he said.

“To me what will be interesting is to see how much his Republican opponents chose to make a big deal out of this,” Banville said. “If Republicans in the primary use this to go after Zinke, then it becomes not just a political thing but both sides saying it’s wrong. If that happens it strengthens that message to voters in the fall when it’s not just Dems saying it.”

